Gap Closes in Alameda County District Attorney Race

Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Pamela Price speaking at a press conference in 2021

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Oakland, CA – A new batch votes came in and Pamela Price closed the gap between Terry Wiley, considered the more moderate candidate and herself, the more progressive candidate to about 5500 votes or 51.5 to 48.5.

In a statement, Price said on Thursday evening, “As we expected, my opponent’s percentage lead is dwindling and we are still confident that when all the ballots have been counted, I will be declared the next DA of Alameda County. There are still a large number of ballots left to be counted. We will have a better understanding with Monday’s release of numbers. “

She continued, “Our County is clearly divided on what type of leadership will fix the broken criminal justice system and protect public safety, so no matter who wins – it will require real transparency.  Unfortunately, this election was marred in fear-mongering, misogyny and lies from my opponent and his supporters. It will be incumbent on the winner to rebuild trust with Alameda County residents and work to make them feel secure with real justice reforms.”

Price added, “I am going to make sure that Alameda County can trust the DA’s office again and feel secure that real justice reforms are not to be feared but will make us safer & stronger.”

