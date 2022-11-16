Letter: Vaping in the Davis Senior High Bathroom

by Marc Thomas

The elephant is in the room…err, the bathroom to be more precise. When will Davis teachers and administration do something about vaping in the bathrooms?

I have written to McHale and also discussed the problem, but nothing ever changes…why? Are teachers and administrators too afraid of strict enforcement of one of the most damaging (other than school closures) health issues damaging our children today for fear of loss of popularity or even their job if students complain?

Time for 100% teacher monitoring of bathrooms, every day, every hour; give the bathrooms back to the students, demonstrate that you care about their health.

Marc Thomas is a local resident, entrepreneur and father interested in local issues.