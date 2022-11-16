Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Letter: Vaping in the Davis Senior High Bathroom

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Health Issues, Letters and Brief Announcements
Leave a comment
23 Views
Share:

by Marc Thomas

The elephant is in the room…err, the bathroom to be more precise. When will Davis teachers and administration do something about vaping in the bathrooms?

I have written to McHale and also discussed the problem, but nothing ever changes…why? Are teachers and administrators too afraid of strict enforcement of one of the most damaging (other than school closures) health issues damaging our children today for fear of loss of popularity or even their job if students complain?

Time for 100% teacher monitoring of bathrooms, every day, every hour; give the bathrooms back to the students, demonstrate that you care about their health.

Marc Thomas is a local resident, entrepreneur and father interested in local issues.

Share:

About The Author

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for