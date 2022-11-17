Breaking News
Man’s Bail Not Reduced After Judge Sides with Prosecution, Not Defense 

Yolo County
By Fatimah Patel

YOLO, CA – Daniel Garber was released from jail earlier in 2022, but apparently picked up a “fresh” charge this month and because of that found himself on $25,000 probation/new offense bail after a Yolo County Superior Court arraignment this week.

A plea by his court-appointed lawyer didn’t help – the judge sided with the prosecution.

Garber is charged with felony grand theft, allegedly occurring Nov. 9, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.  

Probation officer N. Whitten told presiding Judge David W. Reed Garber is being “supervised at a higher level” on post release community supervision (PRCS) and is currently on PRCS revocation.

Whitten did not recommend release for Garber because he was in court on this “fresh offense” after being recently released.

Deputy District Attorney Amanda Zambor agreed with probation’s recommendation, noting the accused “just received a three year prison term in January of 2022,” so he “was recently released” and is “already committing new law offenses.” 

Zambor asked the bail be set at $15,000 in accordance with the typical amount for PRCS violations.

Yolo County Public Defender Danielle Craig, representing Garber, asked “bail be set below schedule” because Garber does “odd jobs [and] does not have a stable or large amount of income.” 

Judge Reed set bail at $10,000 for the new felony grand theft charge and $15,000 for PRCS bail violation, referencing the recommendation of the DDA.

Garber’s pre-hearing conference is set for Nov. 30. On that date, he will also be expected to admit or deny violation of community supervision.

Fatimah Patel is a Court Watch intern with The Davis Vanguard, and is currently a freshman student at UCLA pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in English. She is passionate about social justice, the law, and is always trying to learn new things! Naturally, she aims to go to law school and pursue a career as an attorney. In her free time, she loves to read, bake, and spend time with friends and family.

