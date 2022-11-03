News Reports: Interim SF District Attorney May Have Broken Law in June in DA Recall

By The Vanguard Staff

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Less than a week before the election, news reports here Wednesday suggest interim San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins may have violated state law by sharing “sensitive case information with a fellow prosecutor while both of them were on their way out of the office” in October 2021.

Jenkins is running for a full term as DA against two others Nov. 8—she was appointed as interim DA by SF Mayor London Breed after former DA Chesa Boudin was recalled in June.

According to Mission Local, “Jenkins took sensitive documents to be used in the campaign to recall her predecessor, Chesa Boudin,” and “used her work email to forward police reports and a rap sheet related to a vehicular manslaughter suspect named Troy McAlister — after she’d put in her notice to quit.”

Mission Local, and now other news outlets, said Wednesday the email was directed to then-fellow prosecutor Don du Bain, who had also resigned to join the recall effort, on Oct. 9, 2021. McAliste—and his criminal history before a wreck that killed two—were part of the claims used in the campaign to recall Boudin.

State law purportedly prohibits the dissemination of records such as rap sheets to people who aren’t authorized to receive them for official purposes, said Mission Local.

And, news reports quote San Mateo District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe, who said his office prosecuted a police officer who shared a rap sheet with a relative.

“Jenkins has faced previous allegations of impropriety for earning more than $100,000 from a nonprofit tied to the recall effort after quitting the District Attorney’s Office. Jenkins has denied wrongdoing and said she was simply working to help her family after leaving a good job on principle,” according to a story in the Chronicle.

“The email allegedly had three unredacted police reports and a rap sheet for McAlister dating back to 1993. Jenkins and du Bain were not tied to the case,” Mission Local reported.