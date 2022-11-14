OK Appeals Count Announces Refusal to Review New Applications in Glossip Murder Appeal Case

By Daniella Espinoza, Jessica Weisman

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — In an unfortunate change of events, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals announced late last week it would deny any new applications for hearing new evidence in the case of Richard Glossip, a convicted murderer sentenced to be executed.

The court announced the decision to not consider new evidence through an evidentiary hearing Glossip’s supporters said could possibly point to Glossip’s innocence. Despite getting a call from approximately 62 lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, the court reinforced its decision.

Defense lawyers said the evidentiary hearing would have allowed for a full review of the new evidence. This would have included affidavits from witnesses who would swear Glossip had nothing to do with the murder.

The defense team also claimed that another potential suspect named Sneed “was a lying, meth-addicted thief, who murdered Barry Van Treese for drug money and that Richard Glossip had nothing to do with this murder.” Sneed has said he would recant testimony that condemned Glossip.

While the evidence can point to such innocence, no juror in the case thus far has heard any of it, said Glossip’s lawyers, from a global law firm called Reed Smith, who added that the court has already disregarded more than 353 pages of reports.

After an extensive review of the reports by over 30 lawyers, said the defense firm, it has been concluded that “no reasonable juror who heard all the evidence would determine, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Richard Glossip is guilty of murder for hire or deserving of the death penalty.”

Speaking on behalf of Glossip, his attorney Don Knight stated, “The evidence of Rich’s innocence, and the State’s misconduct, is overwhelming and deserving of, at the very minimum, a fair hearing where we can present our evidence.”

Knight added there is another pending petition for Sneed to recall the testimony made against Glossip.

This petition can be accessed using the following link: https://tinyurl.com/2p98nena

Glossip’s team said it remains confident that Glossip and the state of Oklahoma will see justice.