O’Malley Offers Congrats to Price in Alameda DA Transition

Pamela Price was elected DA in Alameda County in an historic election this month. Outgoing DA Nancy O’Malley on November 21 sent a letter to Price, congratulating her on the victory, but also reminding her of all the programs that have been initiated under the current administration.

Ms. Price:

I am extending my congratulations to you on your election to the position of District Attorney of Alameda County.

Over the last several years, the Office has created several initiatives, including diversion programs for those accused of crimes, a strong Mental Health Division, a Victim-Witness Division that is renowned across the state. Most of the work is mandated by the State, County or the California Constitution.

I am offering any assistance you may want, or need, as you assume the leadership of the Office. The Budget process will begin in early February. The budget now hovers around $95 to $100 million. We have a significant number of grants from the State, including the Trauma Recovery Center, Victim-Witness Division and many more. We also receive grants from private funders on occasion.

At your request, I will do as much as I can to make this a smooth transition.

Sincerely yours,

Nancy O’Malley