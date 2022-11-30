Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

O’Malley Offers Congrats to Price in Alameda DA Transition

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
17 Views
Share:
Outgoing Alameda DA Nancy O’Malley

Pamela Price was elected DA in Alameda County in an historic election this month.  Outgoing DA Nancy O’Malley on November 21 sent a letter to Price, congratulating her on the victory, but also reminding her of all the programs that have been initiated under the current administration.

Ms. Price:

I am extending my congratulations to you on your election to the position of District Attorney of Alameda County.

Over the last several years, the Office has created several initiatives, including diversion programs for those accused of crimes, a strong Mental Health Division, a Victim-Witness Division that is renowned across the state. Most of the work is mandated by the State, County or the California Constitution.

I am offering any assistance you may want, or need, as you assume the leadership of the Office. The Budget process will begin in early February. The budget now hovers around $95 to $100 million. We have a significant number of grants from the State, including the Trauma Recovery Center, Victim-Witness Division and many more. We also receive grants from private funders on occasion.

At your request, I will do as much as I can to make this a smooth transition.

Sincerely yours,

Nancy O’Malley

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for