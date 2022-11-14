Breaking News
On-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy Officer Charged in Shooting Death of Man in East Los Angeles

Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
By Naya Wiezel

LOS ANGELES, CA – A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Officer, Remin Pineda, was charged with the unlawful fatal shooting of David Ordaz late last week, announced Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

Gascón said the shooting occurred while on duty, and the victim was outside of a home in East Los Angeles, lying on the ground.

District Attorney Gascón noted it is important to hold law enforcement accountable, adding, “Unlawful and excessive force at the hands of police erodes the public trust and leads to further divisions between law enforcement and the communities they serve.”

Two felony assault charges were brought against Pineda, one for “assault with a semiautomatic firearm” and one for “assault under color of authority,” said Gascón.

A phone call was made on March 14, 2021, by the victim’s sister, who alerted authorities her brother, Ordaz, had a knife and was threatening to commit suicide. Pineda and other authorities responded to the home located in East Los Angeles.

Gascón explained that, after arriving at the scene, deputies attempted to talk to Ordaz, who was still in possession of a knife. Ordaz then stepped toward the officers, who then fired bean bag rounds at him. Immediately following, Ordaz ran toward the officers, who fired multiple shots at Ordaz.

Gascón charged that even after Ordaz had fallen forward onto the ground and the knife was no longer in his hand, Pineda continued to fire his handgun at Ordaz.

Pineda now awaits arraignment and this case is still being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Naya Wiezel is a 3rd year undergraduate student at UCLA majoring in Political Science with a minor in Public Affairs. She has a passion for political activism and is a part of social justice groups on campus. She plans on attending law school after completing her undergraduate studies and hopes to go into entertainment law.

