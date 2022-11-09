Partida and Vaitla Hold Big Leads In Early Returns in Davis City Council Races

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Results trickled in locally on Tuesday night. In the initial round, both incumbent Gloria Partida (Fourth District) and challenger Bapu Vaitla (First District) held sizable leads. Those results largely held through a release at 1:25 am, what the Yolo County Elections Office determined to be the final update for election night.

In District 4, despite a series of attacks on the incumbent, Partida had a lead of 1564 to 1005, 559 votes or a 60.9 to 39.1 lead.

In the three person race, Bapu Vaitla held a somewhat larger 800 vote lead or 59.4 to 27.3 over incumbent Dan Carson with Kelsey Fortune in distant third at 13.3 percent.

At this point it is unclear how many votes remain to be counted in the two districts. However, in 2020, the districts generated between 5300 and 6600 votes in an election historic for its turnout.

The Vanguard caught up with Partida on Tuesday night outside of her campaign event.

“I’m very happy and very relieved, and I’m just really pleased that the Davis community felt that they had confidence in me and were willing to support me again,” Partida said when asked about the early results. “It was very stressful. I think it was more stressful than I realized. I think that the experience was a very trying one.”

Not surprisingly a big issue that came up when she talked with voters was Measure H. While Partida did not have the baggage of the ballot language challenge, she was a key supporter of DISC both in 2020 and 2022 – a project that her district overwhelmingly rejected both time.

“I had a lot of conversations with people about Measure H, but I think for the most part, people understood that there was a lot more than just Measure H to being a leader in this community,” she explained.

Moving forward, she said, “when I first got elected there, I had three priorities. They were economic development and homelessness and affordable housing. And for the most part, I felt that that was interrupted by Covid. So those are still out there waiting to be worked on. I think that there’s a lot that we need to pay for, and economic development is a top priority because of that. But I think that some of the other things that people don’t think about very much like our families and parks and rec we need to really focus on the things that contribute to the quality of life in our community. And you have to pay for those things.”

In the meantime, a lot of people will come out of this election concerned with the campaign attacks.

For her part, Gloria Partida, “I think it’s the work that I do… around inclusivity.” She explained, “It’s around building bridges between people who have differences, and it’s what I believe in. And so I’m very hopeful that we can remember that we’re a community and that we all have similar goals. And I tell people all the time that I’m very accessible and if they want to talk about whatever it is, I’m very happy to do that.”

The Vanguard was unable after numerous attempts to reach Bapu Vaitla. We will have more coverage on this race as more results come available.