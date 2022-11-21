Philly District Attorney Notes Sentence for Former Officer Who Killed Unarmed Man Considerably Less than Expected

By Jack Sandmeyer

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner this week questioned the recent sentence of former Philadelphia Police Officer Eric Ruch, noting the officer’s sentence for manslaughter was considerably lower than expected and that his office would be considering options.

Krasner recounted the event of Dec. 27, 2017, stating “then-Philadelphia Police Officer Eric Ruch shot and killed Dennis Plowden through his raised left hand, and into the head, while he was seated on a sidewalk surrendering and unarmed.”

Witnesses, said the Philly DA, related that the 25-year-old Plowden was in the process of surrendering to officers when Ruch fired a shot at his head, killing Plowden.

Krasner added, “On June 12, 2018, the Philadelphia Police Department notified then-Officer Ruch that he was suspended for 30 days with the intent to dismiss for ‘Disobedience: discharging, using, displaying, or improper handling of a firearm while not in accordance with Departmental Policy.”’

On Oct. 9, 2020, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office arrested and charged Eric Ruch for the murder of Dennis Plowden. This action occurred following a presentment to the 30th County Investigating Grand Jury.

“Following an eight day trial” Krasner stated, “Eric Ruch was convicted of Voluntary Manslaughter and Possession of an Instrument of Crime on Sept. 21, 2022.”

In Thursday’s sentencing, Court of Common Pleas Judge Barbara McDermott passed down an incarceration period of just 11½ to 23 months. This sentencing is significantly below the standard for the crime of Voluntary Manslaughter with a deadly weapon, said Krasner.

According to guidelines from the Pennsylvania Sentencing Commission, the standard range for a defendant under Ruch’s circumstances is between 54 and 72 months, noted the Philly DA.



But Krasner reported when minimum incarceration sentences are 54 months, Commission Guidelines allow judges to sentence defendants up to 12 months lower than the minimum.

“According to these guidelines” Krasner explains, “a fully mitigated recommended sentence for Eric Ruch would be a minimum 42-month sentence.”

Krasner added the establishment of the The Sentencing Commission was “to further the legislature’s goals of a consistent and rational statewide sentencing policy through the adoption of guidelines that promote fairer and more uniform sentencing throughout the Commonwealth.’’

In a final statement, Krasner noted citizens of Pennsylvania have a right to appeal sentences that seem unfit for a specific crime “when the interests of justice and accountability demand.”

And, accordingly, Krasner said his office will be conducting a review of their appellate’s options regarding Ruch in the coming weeks.