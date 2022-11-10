Price Trails, but Confident in Alameda DA Race

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Oakland, CA – Progressive Prosecutor Pamela Price finds herself trailing current Assistant DA Terry Wiley by just over 5000 votes. However, the campaign told the Vanguard only a relatively small percentage of votes have been counted and they believe they can pull out a victory.

“We remain hopeful and optimistic that Alameda County will step forward in 2022 because there are so many more ballots to be counted, and in areas that I know we did well in getting our message out,” Pamela Price said in a statement.

It continued, “Our campaign built a powerful coalition across Alameda County, and I am confident that when all the votes are counted, we will win, and send a major message to the status quo. A message stating… you have NOT been working FOR us—you have been working to maintain a broken system that harms us… it harms victims, it harms those living paycheck to paycheck, it harms seniors and women, our youth and youth of color in particular, and it harms people suffering with mental illness and addictions.”

Price said, “I am confident the final tally will be an exclamation point in history … it will be the chance to fix this broken criminal justice system and rebuild a real trust … that will lead us to public safety.”

She added, “In the coming days while we see my opponent’s lead disappear, I also must ask for a little grace and prayers at this time from everyone. My mother was hospitalized in Phoenix, AZ, this week and my sister and I will be flying there today to be by her side. I appreciate all the well wishes we have received for her health. Keep our family in prayer, and pray for victory for Alameda County.”