Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Price Trails, but Confident in Alameda DA Race

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
14 Views
Share:
Pamela Price at a press conference in September 2021, photo by David Greenwald

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Oakland, CA – Progressive Prosecutor Pamela Price finds herself trailing current Assistant DA Terry Wiley by just over 5000 votes.  However, the campaign told the Vanguard only a relatively small percentage of votes have been counted and they believe they can pull out a victory.

“We remain hopeful and optimistic that Alameda County will step forward in 2022 because there are so many more ballots to be counted, and in areas that I know we did well in getting our message out,” Pamela Price said in a statement.

It continued, “Our campaign built a powerful coalition across Alameda County, and I am confident that when all the votes are counted, we will win, and send a major message to the status quo. A message stating… you have NOT been working FOR us—you have been working to maintain a broken system that harms us… it harms victims, it harms those living paycheck to paycheck, it harms seniors and women, our youth and youth of color in particular, and it harms people suffering with mental illness and addictions.”

Price said, “I am confident the final tally will be an exclamation point in history …  it will be the chance to fix this broken criminal justice system and rebuild a real trust  … that will lead us to public safety.”

She added, “In the coming days while we see my opponent’s lead disappear, I also must ask for a little grace and prayers at this time from everyone. My mother was hospitalized in Phoenix, AZ, this week and my sister and I will be flying there today to be by her side. I appreciate all the well wishes we have received for her health. Keep our family in prayer, and pray for victory for Alameda County.”

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for