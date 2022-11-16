Price Grabs a Narrow Lead in Alameda

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Oakland, CA – For the first time since the election tallies started coming in, Pamela Price has the lead, by just over 2000 votes, in the tight Alameda District Attorney’s race.

Price, who leads over Terry Wiley now, has been confident since the start that the eventual vote would show her with the lead. She had been closing the gap in each tally and, now for the first time, she pulled ahead.

“Tonight our campaign took the lead in the race for Alameda DA,” she said in a statement. “Tonight’s lead represents the voice of the people of Alameda County, and I am excited to serve all of the people of this County.”

However, she warned that the Registrar of Voters estimates that are still about 150,000 ballots to count.

She added, “I remain confident that the final tally will be an exclamation point in history… it will be our charge to reclaim and fix our broken criminal justice system, restore public trust and rebuild public safety.”