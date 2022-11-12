Student Involved in University of Kentucky Racist Attack Banned

By Jack Sandmeyer and Ramneet Singh

LEXINGTON, KY – A white student—who allegedly attacked a Black student using racial slurs, sparking campus outrage and backlash—has now been banned from the University of Kentucky.

Based on the viral video, Jennifer Roback of The U.S. Sun wrote how Kylah Spring, who is Black, said she was working the desk at Boyd Hall on the University of Kentucky campus. Spring checked on Sophia Rosing, who had walked in seemingly under the influence.

Roback described the following incident, quoting the portion where Spring claims to have been assaulted. Roback cited how the video was taken off of TikTok and Instagram but now is on YouTube.

Julianne McShane of NBC News said Rosing, in a video, was “visibly intoxicated…striking at Spring while repeatedly calling her a racial slur,” and attempted “to kick Spring and punch another student — who also appears to be a Black woman — as they try to restrain Rosing and put her in a chair, though it is unclear whether she actually struck either.”

McShane reported “charges of intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault on a police officer, fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct.”

The Associated Press reported she “pleaded not guilty” on Nov. 7 and “bonded out of jail later in the day.”

Attorney Fred Peters stated she would withdraw from the university. And was “very humiliated and embarrassed and remorseful.”

Accordingly, Kelsey Souto of WKYT noted the decision to withdraw “came after hundreds of students rallied on campus the night before.”

Students expressed concern for minorities on campus.

The original U.S. Sun article had statements from the student who recorded the video, Patricia Luna. She noted her unease during the situation and praised Spring for the handling of the situation.

From the New York Post, during a “March Against Racism,” Spring proclaimed “‘you will not break my spirit.”

Spring’s mother noted a need to stay vigilant against such incidents and allow this incident to be a catalyst for change.

Linked in the original U.S. Sun article, the University of Kentucky issued a statement condemning the actions of Rosing toward her fellow student. University President Eli Capilouto additionally stated the video “reflect[s] violence and a denial of the humanity of members of our community.”

Capilouto maintains the University strives to provide its students with a community of acceptance for all members.

Still, there has been an increase in concern by the student body over whether or not the university is doing everything in its power to protect students of color on campus.

In a statement by freshman Julian Downey, he said he believes the current culture on campus has not been conducive to providing everyone, minorities included, with a sense of safety for their well-being.

In addition to the concerns raised by the student body, the President of the University of Kentucky’s NAACP chapter, Jakori Tinsley, took a stance of solidarity for the victim of Rosing’s actions, expressing the chapter’s support for students who have incurred similar acts of racial prejudice.