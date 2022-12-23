Accused Charged with Hate Crime after Allegedly Hitting Jewish Man with Skateboard, Shouting Antisemitic ‘Remarks’

By The Vanguard Staff

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – A man held since last weekend has been charged now for assault with a deadly weapon as a hate crime after he allegedly attacked a Jewish man on Haight Street, according to a statement Thursday by San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

DA Jenkins said Eduardo Navarro Perez committed the hate crime because the victim is Jewish, and made “disparaging remarks towards Jewish people” during the attack.

Navarro Perez allegedly “asked the victim if he was Jewish or Black and attacked the victim with a skateboard when the victim said he was Jewish,” Jenkins explained.

The accused faces up to seven years in state prison if convicted,” said the DA’s office.

“There is no place for antisemitism, or any crimes motivated by hate in San Francisco, in our state or anywhere else,” said Jenkins, adding, “We will do everything in our power to hold Navarro Perez accountable and ensure that there are consequences for this attack.”

Jenkins maintained, “This prosecution will send a message to all who seek to sow division that our diversity and unity makes us strong, and we will not sit idly by and allow anyone to be singled out and victimized because of who they are.”

SF prosecutors, said Jenkins, sought pre-trial detention in Navarro Perez’ case because of the “public safety risk he poses.”