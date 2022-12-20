Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

After More Than Five Years of Litigation, South Carolina County Agrees to Dramatically Increase Funding for Indigent Defense 

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
17 Views
Share:
6th Annual Scott Kelby Worldwide Photowalk: Lexington SC

By Michael McCutcheon

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Lexington County Council last week voted to significantly increase the quality and quantity of public defense services for Lexington County Magistrate Courts, but it took years in court to get that vote.

The proposal originated out of litigation in 2017 by the ACLU of South Carolina and the Terrell Marshall Law Group who charged Lexington County had been failing to provide access to legal representation as required by law, but proceeded with the criminal justice process anyway.

In 2013, Lexington County did not have even one public defender to represent the accused in magistrate courts, said the ACLU.

While there have been minor improvements, the ACLU argued South Carolina’s regular constitutional violations caused harm to vulnerable accused, who often faced misdemeanor violations and traffic charges without representation.

Lexington County’s decision to vote on the agreement came following a recent ruling by The Judge Sherrie A. Lydon in the District of South Carolina, who concluded that Lexington County, “has engaged in policies, procedures, and customs that cause systemic deficiencies in funding, staffing and assignment of cases to public defenders with the result that indigent people in the [Lexington County Magistrate Courts] are deprived of court-appointed counsel.”

The agreement requires at least six attorneys, one investigator, one administrative assistant, one paralegal and one social worker to be hired and retained exclusively for the purpose of serving in Lexington County magistrate courts.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Michael is a senior at CSU Long Beach majoring in Criminology and Criminal Justice. After graduating with a BS, Michael plans to attend grad school and receive his Masters with a thesis on interrogation techniques.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for