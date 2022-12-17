By Fredrick Dew

Black History Month was established in 1976. This celebration of Blacks throughout history started as Negro History Week 1926. This was proposed by Carter G. Woodson a black historian known as the father of Black History. Throughout time, this week in February was in remembrance of the birthdays of Fredrick Douglas (Feb. 14) and Abraham Lincoln (Feb. 12), and then became known as Black History Week (1970’s). The Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) sponsored this celebration.

Today, this remembrance of Black life has evolved and transformed to become a celebration of people, accomplishments, achievements, and Black greatness. Such as Black artists, entrepreneurs, owners, engineers, directors, producers, actors, and now we can even say president. These are only some of the people that we are celebrating. Black History Month is also about honoring those that have paved the way for Black acceptance, Black inclusion, and Black education. For those that put soul food on their syndicated shows, those that played Hip-Hop songs on their radio stations, and those who viewed Rap videos on their television networks. Black history Month celebrates African Americans and its allies/supporters.

Black History Month is also an opportunity to educate on the Black struggles, challenges, and journey that has helped us to arrive to this time and season. It is a time to share about the Black Panther Party that Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale founded in Oakland, California in 1966. A radical political organization designed to help the African American voice be heard in the United States of America. The Black Seminole who were African slaves that escaped plantations in the United States of America to live in Florida in the late 1700’s and early 1800’s. Then there was Benjamin Banneker (1731-1806), and astronomer, farmer, mathematician, and surveyor. In 1791 Banneker was an assistant to major Andre Elliot, the surveyor appointed by President George Washington to layout the boundaries of the District of Columbia.

Back History Month would not be Black if we did not mention some of the renowned Black Religious organizations, AME (African Methodist Episcopal), COGIC (Church of God in Christ), PAW (Pentecostals Assemblies of the World), AOH (Apostolic Overcoming Holiness). These institutions along with many Firsts have illuminated African Americans to the world. These are some notable African American Firsts that we honor and celebrate for opening doors and paving ways.

Blanche K. Bruce (1875), first African American to serve a full term in the U.S Senate. Jack Johnson (1908), first African American to win a heavyweight boxing championship. Bessie Coleman (1921), first African American woman licensed as a pilot. Hattie McDaniel (1940), first African American to win an Academy Award. Ralph Binchi (1950), first African American to win the Nobel Peace Prize. Thurgood Marshall (1967), first African American Justice on the Supreme Court of the U.S. Tom Bradey (1973), first African American Mayor of Los Angeles. Guion S. Bluford Jr. (1983), first African American astronaut to travel in space. Joycelyn Elders (1993), first African American to serve as U.S Surgeon General. Barack Obama (2008) first African American to be elected U.S President. Tyler Perry (2008), first African American to own a major T.V and motion picture studio (Tyler Perry Studios).

There are so many other things, places, people, events, and heroes that we celebrate Black History Month for, all whom we are not able to mention. This month represents progress, vision, and purpose for the U.S. We ought to take this month for granted as African Americans, but recognize the acknowledgement, representation, and celebration that Black History Month highlights to the world. This is an opportunity to connect with our non-Black associates, to embrace our non-Black opponents, and to educate our non-Black critics. So remember, “Opportunity revealed, makes space for differences to be healed.” Therefore, for all the unnamed Black heroes, scholars, writers, poets, singers, dancers, pastors, activists, politicians, and Freedom Fighters that this world may never know, in this Month of Black History, we salute, honor, and celebrate your shared VICTORY.