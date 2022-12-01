CA Senator Wiener Calls Statement by Marjorie Taylor Greene Homophobic Attack on Him, LGBTQ People

By Audrey Sawyer

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene Monday responded to a tweet from CA State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), where Wiener refers to the word “groomer” used by Greene as generally hate language used to target LGBTQ people.

Wiener argues the term plays into slander that LGBTQ people are pedophiles.

Rep. Greene had referred to Wiener as a “Communist groomer.”

Wiener replied to comments made on Greene’s Twitter account, stating: “After Marjorie Taylor Greene, known Q-ANON extremist, was allowed back onto Twitter by Elon Musk, she directed a vile attack towards me because I spoke out against the gun violence that occurred at Club Q.”

He added, “Going off of past experiences of when Greene has targeted me in the past, threats towards me have generally increased. Marjorie Taylor Greene is why the MAGA movement must be taken seriously as a threat in terms of danger, and is a toxic individual. I am concerned for not only our democracy but for the personal safety of LGBTQ people.”