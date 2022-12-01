Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

CA Senator Wiener Calls Statement by Marjorie Taylor Greene Homophobic Attack on Him, LGBTQ People

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
21 Views
Share:
Senator Scott Wiener from San Francisco

By Audrey Sawyer 

SAN FRANCISCO, CA –  House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene Monday responded to a tweet from CA State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), where Wiener refers to the word “groomer” used by Greene as generally hate language used to target LGBTQ people. 

Wiener argues the term plays into slander that LGBTQ people are pedophiles. 

Rep. Greene had referred to Wiener as a “Communist groomer.” 

Wiener replied to comments made on Greene’s Twitter account, stating: “After Marjorie Taylor Greene, known Q-ANON extremist, was allowed back onto Twitter by Elon Musk, she directed a vile attack towards me because I spoke out against the gun violence that occurred at Club Q.”

He added, “Going off of past experiences of when Greene has targeted me in the past, threats towards me have generally increased. Marjorie Taylor Greene is why the MAGA movement must be taken seriously as a threat in terms of danger, and is a toxic individual. I am concerned for not only our democracy but for the personal safety of LGBTQ people.” 

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Audrey is a senior at UC San Diego majoring in Political Science (Comparative Politics emphasis). After graduation, Audrey plans on attending graduate school and is considering becoming a public defender.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for