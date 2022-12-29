Charges Against Former Correctional Officer for Sexual Misconduct of Incarcerated Women Sent to District Attorney for Review

By Jessica Weisman and Leila Katibah

CHOWCHILLA, CA – Sexual misconduct charges against former correctional officer Gregory Rodriguez have been sent to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office for further review, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).

Rodriguez is accused of sexual misconduct with incarcerated women of the Central California Women’s Facility (CCWF), the largest female institution in the state, with about 2,200 people and 1,250 employees, said CDCR.

The CDCR said the investigation began in July of 2022 with the “CDCR’s Office of Internal Affairs (OIA) and CCWF Investigative Services Unit (ISU)” following the discovery of incriminating information against Rodriguez.

CDCR Secretary Jeff Macomber said the department does not support the violation of its incarcerated peoples, and this investigation serves to protect incarcerated persons, noting “OIA has identified more than 22 potential victims.”

“The department resolutely condemns any staff member, especially a peace officer, who violates their oath and shatters the trust of the public,” Macomber said. “We are continuing this investigation to ensure we are rooting out any employee who does not obey the law and to seek out other victims.”

“Rodriguez shamefully hid behind his badge and used it to victimize a vulnerable population,” CCWF Warden Mike Pallares said.

Pallares added, “That is one of the most abhorrent acts one can commit in a peace officer position and once my investigative team uncovered his wrongdoing, I referred it to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office for criminal prosecution. We look forward to him being held accountable to the furthest extent of the law.”

The CDCR said it’s working alongside the Madera County District Attorney’s Office to seek justice for those abused.

In response to the sexual misconduct charges, CDCR claims it is taking actions to prevent sexual misconduct, harassment, and violence.

CDCR said preventative measures taken include providing inmates with unmonitored, non-recorded, and toll-free calls to victim advocates at community rape crises centers, informing incarcerated individuals via brochure of “their right to be free from sexual harassment, sexual violence, staff sexual misconduct and retaliation,” in addition to the phone numbers and addresses of the Office of Inspector General (OIG) and Office of Internal Affairs (OIA).

CDCR efforts to combat sexual abuse and misconduct are driven by the federal Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) “to prevent, detect, investigate, respond and track sexual violence, staff sexual misconduct and sexual harassment.”

In its statement, the agency said, “CDCR takes every allegation of sexual misconduct, sexual harassment and sexual violence seriously and investigates each allegation thoroughly. In addition, retaliation against anyone who reports these kinds of allegations as well as retaliation against those who cooperate with investigations is not tolerated.

“CDCR has continuously evolved to better incorporate ways of protecting all incarcerated people against sexual misconduct, sexual violence and sexual harassment. In addition to vigorously enforcing its zero-tolerance policy for sexual violence, staff sexual misconduct and sexual harassment in its institutions, community correctional facilities, conservation camps, and for all those under its jurisdiction.”