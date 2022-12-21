Congress OKs Measure Addressing Corruption, Sex Abuse in Federal Prisons  

By Jessica Weisman

WASHINGTON, DC – A bipartisan bill designed to stop corruption and sex abuse in federal prisons has been approved by Congress and is awaiting presidential approval.

The Prison Camera Reform Act, written by U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA), “will require the Federal Bureau of Prisons to upgrade outdated, broken security camera systems” to secure proper video footage for incarcerated individuals and prison staff.

Ossoff argued inefficient and inaccurate cameras in prisons are perpetuating abuse in the system, and he felt it necessary to bring both parties together as a way “to protect the civil rights and safety” for everyone involved in the prison system.

A specific area of prison abuse Sen. Ossoff seeks to remedy is “sexual abuse of women in federal prisons,” which he specifically investigated, finding “the Federal Bureau of Prisons has failed to prevent, detect, and stop recurring sexual abuse by its own employees,” something his bill aims to address.

Sen. Ossoff’s research found many instances of sexual abuse occurred where no security cameras were present. It was also determined this lack of proper video surveillance has “hindered prosecution of serious cases involving assault and civil rights violations.”

The Prison Camera Reform Act will require prison camera systems to, said the lawmaker, be updated “to ensure the secure storage, logging, preservation, and accessibility of recordings for future investigators pursuing allegations of misconduct, abuse, or other criminal activity in prisons, including the flow of dangerous contraband.”

The Council of Prison Locals, “which represents more than 30,000 BOP employees” and various civil rights groups, said it was in full support of Sen. Ossoff’s bill.

The Prison Camera Reform Act will, maintains Ossoff and supporters, create major changes in U.S. prison systems, including putting the rights of the incarcerated first, and making federal prison facilities safer.