Defense Claims Man Will Lose Job for Alleged Drunk Driving, Parole Violation If Not Released with No Bail – Judge Still Sets $5,000 Bail 

By Alyssa Eng

WOODLAND, CA – A man is poised to lose his job following a hearing held last week in Yolo County Superior Court, according to his defense counsel.

Judge Stephen Mock heard arguments from the defense requesting that SOR (supervised own recognizance) be reinstated and the accused be released without having to post bail following a series of alleged parole violations involving drunk driving.

The defense attorney stated the accused—charged with misdemeanor drunk driving with a history of similar offenses—needs to continue working in order to pay for his housing. He will lose his current job if he is obligated to return to custody or enter a residential treatment program, the defense maintained.

The accused was out on parole with a SCRAM alcohol monitor. He allegedly consumed alcohol on three separate occasions, resulting in the hearing to review his release.

Deputy District Attorney Amanda Zambor opposed his release, stating SOR with a SCRAM was “clearly not effective the first time.”

The DDA did indicate she would not be opposed to the accused entering a residential treatment program, but believed his alleged inability to stay away from alcohol would make him a danger to the public.

Judge Mock agreed with DDA Zambor’s assessment and denied the request for SOR. He set bail at $5,000 and scheduled the accused’s pretrial conference for early January 2023.