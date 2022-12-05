Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 177: Miriam Krinsky, Changing Prosecutors from Within

Following the primary elections, reformers were braced for setbacks in the reform prosecutor movement, but a strange thing happened this November—that setback never came.

Everyday Injustice spoke with Miriam Krinsky of Fair and Just Prosecution. She discussed the formation of her organization, and why she believed that reform prosecutors fared much better than expected in the midterm elections.

We also discussed her book, Change From Within: Reimagining the 21st-Century Prosecutor. Krinsky described how the book came together and the stories that the 13 elected prosecutors told about their background and how they became reformers.

Despite a tough environment this year for reforms, the big picture, as Krinsky describes, is one of progress and expansion of the movement. Krinsky explained how, in just over five years, we have gone from a handful of reform prosecutors, to having reform prosecutors representing huge swaths of the population.

She believes that the public now understands that the carceral system is broken and they support many of the reform policies.