Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 179: Sacramento Area Congregations Together (Sac ACT)

Today on Everyday Injustice we talk with Talitha Floyd from Sacramento Area Congregations Together (Sac ACT).

Sacramento ACT empowers ordinary people to identify and change the conditions that create economic and racial injustice.

Among the work we discussed was their Live Free program, whereby Sac ACT works to increase transparency and accountability with law enforcement, addressing implicit bias in law enforcement.

Following the killing of Stephon Clark in March 2018 and the release of findings in 2019, Sac ACT has worked to organize healing circles and healing spaces for community.

Sac ACT leads the Sacramento Reinvestment Coalition, a team of leaders and partners who advocate for a Reinvestment agenda in Sacramento County.

Learn about some of the work happening in the Faith Community in the Sacramento Area.