Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 179: Sacramento Area Congregations Together (Sac ACT)

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Podcast
Leave a comment
25 Views
Share:

Today on Everyday Injustice we talk with Talitha Floyd from Sacramento Area Congregations Together (Sac ACT).

Sacramento ACT empowers ordinary people to identify and change the conditions that create economic and racial injustice.

Among the work we discussed was their Live Free program, whereby Sac ACT works to increase transparency and accountability with law enforcement, addressing implicit bias in law enforcement.

Following the killing of Stephon Clark in March 2018 and the release of findings in 2019, Sac ACT has worked to organize healing circles and healing spaces for community.

Sac ACT leads the Sacramento Reinvestment Coalition, a team of leaders and partners who advocate for a Reinvestment agenda in Sacramento County.

Learn about some of the work happening in the Faith Community in the Sacramento Area.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for