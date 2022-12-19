Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Monday Morning Thoughts: Cost of Housing is Part of the Equation in Housing Insecurity and Homelessness, But Not the Full Picture

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Homelessness, Land Use/Open Space, Opinion, Sacramento Region
(4) Comments
256 Views
Share:
Getty images

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Sacramento, CA – Are “liberals” to be blame for California’s homelessness crisis?  That’s the portion of the Atlantic article that longtime columnist Dan Walters, now of CalMatters has latched onto.

We earlier chronicled Jerusalem Demsas’ excellent piece in the Atlantic and for the most part I agree with her analysis.

She blames the homelessness crisis at least in large part on progressive politics.

She wrote the progressive politics of California and other states are “largely to blame for the homelessness crisis: A contradiction at the core of liberal ideology has precluded Democratic politicians, who run most of the cities where homelessness is most acute, from addressing the issue.

“Liberals have stated preferences that housing should be affordable, particularly for marginalized groups … But local politicians seeking to protect the interests of incumbent homeowners spawned a web of regulations, laws, and norms that has made blocking the development of new housing pitifully simple.”

“The small-c conservative belief that people who already live in a community should have veto power over changes to it has wormed its way into liberal ideology,” Demsas writes. “This pervasive localism is the key to understanding why officials who seem genuinely shaken by the homelessness crisis too rarely take serious action to address it.”

As Dan Walters notes: “The syndrome that Demsas details is well known in California political circles and Newsom and the Legislature have taken some steps to reduce — or bypass — the procedural hurdles to increasing construction of new housing, particularly projects to serve the working class families most in danger of being priced out of the market and therefore becoming homeless.”

He continues: “The state is finally enforcing the quotas it sets on regional and local governments for zoning enough land for needed housing. It has also exempted some forms of housing from local zoning rules, and has talked about cracking down on cities that impose impossible land use or design criteria on developers.

“However, the state’s mostly Democratic politicians have largely been unwilling to put their ideological brethren and allies, such as environmental groups, on the hot seat.”

That’s part true, but it’s not completely true.  For one thing, what we have seen is an interleft divide between those who see the need to relax local land use policies to allow for more housing and those who believe that by so doing we are going to end up enriching corporate and developer interests without really getting at the core of the problem.

We have seen the Governor and others prioritize housing policies.  We have seen leaders like Senator Scott Wiener trying to preserve the core of CEQA while attacking its abuses.

Housing unaffordability is at the core of the homelessness problem because it puts people who otherwise are living on the margins, struggling with substance use disorder and mental health affiliations onto the street rather than able to remain housed.

But it is not just on housing that California has fallen down.  We need services and permanent supportive housing in order to give people who are struggling a chance to get on their feet.  Without housing – that task is much more difficult.

California is suffering because it lacks the housing supply, but it is also suffering because while the Governor is looking at things like CARE Court to compel treatment, it lacks the resources to provide the actual services that people suffering from housing insecurity need to stay in their homes.

Moreover, as a recent VOX article points out – the housing first model is now under attack.

Houston has been held up as a model for successful implementation of housing-first policies.

As VOX notes, it has earned “positive national media coverage this year in the New York Times Magazine, the Los Angeles Times, and Smart Cities Dive, among others.”

Furthermore, “the housing advocacy group California YIMBY published a report heralding Houston’s housing-first experiment, arguing California has not been able to replicate it primarily because Houston has more abundant housing. The group praised Houston’s land use policies — including its lack of a traditional zoning code — for substantially increasing Houston’s housing supply and lowering its costs.”

But again, it’s more complicated.

“Leaders in Houston agree their housing supply has helped them over the last decade, but cautioned against seeing their city as some housing utopia. Much of the credit, they say, goes to the slow, dogged work of earning trust from private-sector landlords, having a strong mayor system that remained all-in on housing first, and strategically leveraging federal dollars, including from the seven federally declared disasters the city has had in the last seven years,” VOX reports.

“The theory that Houston’s success at reducing homelessness is because of its lack of zoning is a red herring,” Eichenbaum, the special assistant to Houston’s mayor for homeless initiatives, told VOX.

He added, “The reality is while we might not have the typical zoning that many cities have, we do zone through ordinance and the hardest piece is still siting a location. We still have to deal with NIMBYism.”

Further Ana Rausch, the vice president of program operations at Coalition for the Homeless of Houston/Harris County, warned, “Even without zoning there can be a lot of backlash, and the neighborhoods can still prevent new housing.”

The bottom line here is this: we need housing.  But we also need services and that requires money.  Want to blame some on the left for these problems?  You should.  But it’s not just the left that’s at fault – a lot of these services are difficult to fund because over the decades, the right has made it harder to fund local government.

So while I agree with Walters in the main, I think he has only half the picture.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

4 thoughts on “Monday Morning Thoughts: Cost of Housing is Part of the Equation in Housing Insecurity and Homelessness, But Not the Full Picture”

  1. Ron Glick

    “’The small-c conservative belief that people who already live in a community should have veto power over changes to it has wormed its way into liberal ideology,’ Demsas writes”

    That describes you and many others in Davis perfectly. The Peoples Republic of Davis, home of the small-c conservatives who call themselves Progressives.

    I described this over a decade ago while posting as Black Bart. What is sad is how dogmatically people have stuck to this paradigm despite all the evidence of its failure to help lift up so many.

    1. Richard_McCann

      I saw this 25 years ago in the vote on whether to widen the Richards Blvd underpass. Too many of those who call themselves “progressives” here are simply acting out of self interest while doing nothing to help others who are less well off beyond lip service and marches.

  2. Ron Oertel

    Furthermore, “the housing advocacy group California YIMBY published a report heralding Houston’s housing-first experiment, arguing California has not been able to replicate it primarily because Houston has more abundant housing. The group praised Houston’s land use policies — including its lack of a traditional zoning code — for substantially increasing Houston’s housing supply and lowering its costs.”

    If this was actually true, Houston wouldn’t have had an enormous “homeless” problem to solve in the first place. It’s not as if the homeless are paying for their housing in Houston, themselves. It’s subsidized by the government.

    The citation above shows more about California YIMBY, than anything else.

    These people are not your friends, they are not a “grass roots” organization, they are not “progressive” (whatever that means), and they are not friends of the homeless.

    They’re developer lackeys, funded directly by development/business interests.  Cut off that funding, and they wouldn’t even exist. The only reason that they even have a “spot at the head of the table” is because folks like Scott Wiener get their funding from those same sources.

    https://www.housinghumanright.org/selling-out-california-scott-wiener-money-ties-to-big-real-estate/

  3. Richard_McCann

    Dan Walters is good at finding significant issues and identifying the interpersonal politics, but his articles are largely a rehash of a well known news item, and then some misplaced analysis. Broad social and economic assessment is not his strength. Dissecting complexity isn’t his forte, he’s better when he focuses on his core beat, the Legislature. Pulling up that Vox article was a good counterview. (Is Joe Mathews reading?)

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for