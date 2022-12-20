New School Board Members Seated in DJUSD

Special to the Vanguard

Davis, CA – The Davis Joint Unified School District (DJUSD) Board of Education, along with staff and community members, celebrated outgoing Board Trustees and welcomed new Trustees at last Thursday’s Board of Education meeting.

“Public service is more important now than ever, and our entire District shares our deep appreciation and gratitude for Trustee Vigdis Asmundson and Board President, Tom Adams,” says DJUSD Superintendent, Matt Best. “They have both served during a very challenging time in public education, and we thank them for their service and unwavering commitment to our students, staff and community. We wish them the best in their future endeavors.”

Board of Education Trustees Lea Darrah and Betsy Hyder also welcomed back current Trustee Joe DiNunzio, who will start his second term as the Area 3 Trustee, as well as new Area 4 Trustee, Elizabeth Moon and Area 1 Trustee, Hiram Jackson.

With a career in teaching and mentoring students in K12 through higher education, Trustee Moon also holds a Master’s degree in Teaching English as a Second Language. Throughout her children’s careers in DJUSD, she actively engaged in work for Marguerite Montgomery (MME) and Pioneer Elementary school PTAs and acted as the site council president for MME. She and her husband are long-time Davis residents whose children attended DJUSD schools and graduated from Davis Senior High School. “Access to equitable educational opportunities has been a guiding principle in my career,” says Trustee Moon. “I look forward to working alongside our students, teachers and families in finding collaborative solutions to the challenges being faced by our District.”

Trustee Jackson and his wife have been active parent volunteers in the District since their children entered elementary school nearly 20 years ago. They co-founded the Mariachi Puente Band, and Mr. Jackson chaired the Davis Senior High School site council, engaged in the music boosters and participated in various other advisories over the past two decades. “Having communicated with previous Davis school board members over many years, I appreciate the important role that Trustees have,” says Trustee Jackson. “I am honored to have the opportunity to serve, and I look forward to working with the community in addressing the school district’s challenges in the coming years.”