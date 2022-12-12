Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

OK Board Denies Scott Eizember Clemency Request – Man Set for Execution in January

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
22 Views
Share:

By Daniella Espinoza 

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK  – Scott Eizember was denied a leniency appeal on a 3-2 vote against  clemency last week at the Pardon & Parole Board, and he remains on death row and officially scheduled for execution Jan. 12, 2023.

According to Mark Henricksen, Scott Eizember’s attorney, the appeal for clemency was filed because Eizember’s crimes were not a pattern of his behavior.

Instead, the attorney argued Eizember has been a “model prisoner since he was incarcerated 19 years ago,” and deserves life in prison, not death.

While incarcerated, defense counsel argued, Eizember avoided trouble, studied high level mathematics and physics, and even taught himself  five languages. Through clemency, he hoped “to spend the rest of his life helping to teach literacy and basic math skills to other [incarcerated individuals].”

Through a video meeting Eizember was able to appear at the hearing and apologize to the victims and their families.

In response to the Board’s decision, the chair of the Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, Rev. Don Heath said, “Scott Eizember’s actions caused much pain and tragedy. He is 61 years old. He is no longer a threat to society.

“For the State to kill him only compounds the violence and tragedy. The Board again asked no questions of the parties and had no discussion before it voted. These votes are becoming pro forma. Pleas for mercy and forgiveness are futile.”

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Daniella is a fourth year transfer student at UC Berkeley pursuing degrees in both Political Science and Chicano studies. Before Berkeley, Daniella found her passion exploring the complexities of the criminal justice system and how this intersects with the Chicano community. After graduation, she plans to find work in the public sector where she hopes to make meaningful change in her community.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for