SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins Comments after Arraignment of Pelosi Attacker

By Audrey Sawyer

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – An arraignment this week was held here for David DePape, the man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer in their San Francisco home.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins stated that: “Mr. DePape will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and held accountable for his heinous crimes.”

DePape, being arraigned on information following his preliminary hearing from Dec. 14, is being charged with attempted murder, first degree residential burglary, elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and threatening a family member of a public official.

DePape pleaded not guilty to all charges, and waived his right to a speedy trial (within 60 days of the arraignment date), and will meet again with the court on Feb. 23 to set a time for a jury trial.

The charges DePape is now facing are all state charges. He may well face federal charges.