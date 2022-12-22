Texas Man Charged with Felony Vandalism in Connection with Anti-Semitic Incident 

By Perla Brito

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – A Texas man named Eric Brian King was charged with felony vandalism, with a hate crime allegation, in connection with the damage and carving of Nazi symbols into a Menorah displayed at a Beverly Hills home in celebration of Hanukkah.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said, “The ugliness of antisemitism has revealed itself in many ways throughout our community and across the country in recent weeks.”

He added “I condemn it, and we must make clear that such hate will not be tolerated. The conduct alleged in this case is despicable, especially coming during one of the most joyous times of the year for Jewish people. We will always stand up against such hatred and hold accountable those who commit hate crimes in Los Angeles County.”

Mark G. Stainbrook, Chief of the Beverly Hills Police Department, said, “A despicable act such as this will never be tolerated in our City.”

Eric Brian King, on Dec. 18, allegedly defaced a nine-foot-tall Menorah on display outside a home on Foothill Road in Beverly Hills. King also threw objects at the Menorah which caused damage.

Beverly Hills Police Department responded to the private property in Beverly Hills at 8 p.m. King was arrested the same day.

The case is still under investigation by the Beverly Hills Police Department.