Vanguard Making an Impact in 2022 – Help Us Continue in 2023

This has been a challenging year for reform. Earlier this year, we watched voters remove reform prosecutor Chesa Boudin from public office in San Francisco. In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis suspended reform prosecutor Andrew Warren of Tampa Bay. In Pennsylvania, Larry Krasner has been impeached by the lame duck legislature. And in Los Angeles George Gascón narrowly survived a recall attempt himself.

One success story, however, was Pamela Price in Alameda County, who became the first Black Elected DA in the county that was a birthplace of the Black Panthers movement.

She will be sworn in next week, completing an epic journey not only for her, but her community.

Recently, she credited the reporting of the Vanguard—which was substantial in that race—with helping her connect with her voters and provide positive and informative coverage of a vital race.

“During my campaign for Alameda County District Attorney there were not many media outlets that covered the detailed nuances of the race like Vanguard Media did. In fact, David and the Vanguard covered key endorsements and events and pivotal debates and discussions,” Pamela Price said.

She added, “Vanguard media kept the DA’s race front and center in the voters’ minds. Their dedication to highlighting progressive change in criminal justice was a definitive element in the success of the campaign.”

