Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Vanguard Making an Impact in 2022 – Help Us Continue in 2023

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
34 Views
Share:

This has been a challenging year for reform.  Earlier this year, we watched voters remove reform prosecutor Chesa Boudin from public office in San Francisco.  In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis suspended reform prosecutor Andrew Warren of Tampa Bay.  In Pennsylvania, Larry Krasner has been impeached by the lame duck legislature.  And in Los Angeles George Gascón narrowly survived a recall attempt himself.

One success story, however, was Pamela Price in Alameda County, who became the first Black Elected DA in the county that was a birthplace of the Black Panthers movement.

She will be sworn in next week, completing an epic journey not only for her, but her community.

Recently, she credited the reporting of the Vanguard—which was substantial in that race—with helping her connect with her voters and provide positive and informative coverage of a vital race.

“During my campaign for Alameda County District Attorney there were not many media outlets that covered the detailed nuances of the race like Vanguard Media did. In fact, David and the Vanguard covered key endorsements and events and pivotal debates and discussions,” Pamela Price said.

She added, “Vanguard media kept the DA’s race front and center in the voters’ minds. Their dedication to highlighting progressive change in criminal justice was a definitive element in the success of the campaign.”

Help us continue to make an impact on criminal justice reform in 2023, with a tax-deductible donation here at the end of the year.

Please go to: Year End Campaign to help send into 2023 on the right foot.

Thanks,

David Greenwald
Founder and Director
Vanguard News Group

Share:

About The Author

Related posts

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for