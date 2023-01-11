Accused ‘Escorted’ Out of Courtroom after Raising Concerns about Custody, Her Rights

By Audrey Sawyer, Sunny Zhou and Kaylee Pearlman

SACRAMENTO, CA – A person accused here in Sacramento County Superior Court Monday of being in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia managed to get an apology out of the judge before being unceremoniously kicked out of the courtroom.

The arraignment on misdemeanor charges allegedly occurred in October, but the accused told Judge Alin Cintean she was charged under a false middle name—the judge apologized.

Assistant Public Defender Stacie Jackson opted for a continuance to Jan. 24 in Dept 61, citing the plan to keep multiple cases together. The continuance was agreeable with the judge.

But the accused began to raise concerns about her rights, arguing, “That’s against my rights in custody. I am already in custody for over 30 days, and you guys are supposed to have my arraignment within 72 hours.”

She added, “I’ve actually beat these cases in Woodland on Oct. 17 (last year). You guys keep violating my rights and you are charging me in an unlawful manner.”

After these remarks, the accused was escorted out of the room, without acknowledgement of her concerns from anyone in the courtroom, and another case began.