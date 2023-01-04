Accused Sent Back to Jail After Alleged Controversial SOR Violation

By Jack Sandmeyer

WOODLAND, CA – Judge Stephen Mock of the Yolo County Superior Court sent a man back to county jail Tuesday for possible drug use while under supervised own recognizance/no bail release from custody.

Sierra Stommel is currently being charged with one felony count for two or more instances of organized retail theft with a prior felony conviction back in December of 2021.

On Nov. 22 of this past year, Judge David Rosenberg granted an OR release to Stommel with a stated condition to “Stay away from and out of Home Depot and Lowes.”

The intention of a Pre-Hearing Conference on Tuesday morning was quickly superseded by the request from the Yolo County Probation Office to remand the accused for possible drug use while under SOR.

The two-page report on the request to remand was initially challenged by the defense that insisted the accused has been in compliance with all court mandates and therefore shouldn’t be required to take a drug or alcohol test.

The defense additionally maintained the request to remand Stommel had no merit since the accused had not previously been asked to perform a drug or alcohol test while under SOR.

After reading the report, Judge Mock questioned the position of the probation office. The office’s representative responded to Mock’s inquiry by requesting “[Stommel] be remanded into custody in order for her to get some claim time as well as receive proper prenatal services.”

The offering of both time and the services come as a factor of Stommel’s ongoing pregnancy.

The defense argued Stommel has followed the stated conditions of SOR along with the directions of the court and should not be subject to the “questionable” request of the probation department.

The defense followed this argument with the possibility of a potential agreement that would require Stommel to attend narcotics anonymous meetings in lieu of being remanded at this time.

While the case Information for Stommel showed no indication of a drug/alcohol restriction, Judge Mock ultimately ruled that if the defendant were to be considered in violation of the terms of her SOR, the request by the probation office would be valid.

Upon ordering Stommel to perform a required drug test, the accused admitted the test would come back positive. Following this revelation, Judge Mock ruled that Stommel be sent back to county jail.

The next scheduled court date will be decided on this upcoming Thursday, Jan. 5.