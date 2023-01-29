Civil Rights Group Wants ‘Transparent, Independent’ Tracy Cop Shooting Probe

By The Vanguard Staff

SACRAMENTO, CA – A Sacramento-based civil rights group late Friday called for a “fully transparent and independent investigation” of a police shooting of a Muslim teenager in Tracy, CA. The teen is reportedly in stable condition.

The Sacramento Valley/Central California office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Sacramento), a chapter of the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, referenced a “disturbing video” of the incident.

Citing a video published online by the Tracy Mountain Review, CAIR spoke with Tracy Police who told CAIR-Sacramento Senior Civil Rights Attorney Layli Shirani bodycam video would be released by this weekend.

“We are monitoring this extremely disturbing incident and demand that law enforcement authorities operate with full transparency and conduct an independent investigation that will swiftly make public all the facts in this case,” said CAIR-SV/CC Executive Director Basim Elkarra.

CAIR’s national office issued a statement stating it is “deeply disturbed by footage of Memphis police brutally beating Tyre Nichols,” noting, “We extend our condolences to his family & support the filing of charges against the officers involved. These abuses must end, & that requires systemic reform at the federal, state & local level.”

KCRA News reported a resident who lives near the incident said he saw the “young man with the knife chasing the other individual and that, at one point, the young man without the knife tried to come into his garage during the ordeal.”