Commentary: Can the City Move Forward With Much Needed Affordable Projects in a Timely Manner?

Date:
By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

I was reading an editorial from the LA Times from earlier this month, “To ease Los Angeles’ crushing housing shortage, the city needs a lot more new homes, especially affordable ones. Yet the City Council has been sitting on two community plans that would make it easier for developers to construct housing and boost the number of low-income units in downtown and Hollywood.”

Change the names and you could be writing about Davis.  Last week, the council received an analysis of their inclusive housing policy by Cascadia.  Once again, the report, confirmed the difficulty of building affordable housing of this sort.  The council response was to create a subcommittee of Gloria Partida and Bapu Vaitla to look into this further and come up with some proposals.

On paper that makes sense, but it also takes time.

It’s already been more than a year since HCD rejected the city’s Housing Element, and just this month, did the Planning Commission receive a revised proposal.

There are a lot of important ideas and considerations floating out there – how they coalesce into a workable plan will determine whether the city can address at least some of its pressing housing issues.  The problem at this point – there seems no urgency.

From the Housing Element, “The 2021-2029 Housing Element acknowledges that while some governmental requirements and standards may not represent constraints in and of themselves, or represent justifiable impositions on new development, the cumulative impact of the City’s governmental requirements and standards can add significant cost.

“The Housing Element therefore incorporates an assortment of policies and programs aimed at reducing the cumulative impact of governmental requirements, standards, and processes on development.”

There are a lot of go ideas here…

They are moving forward on this one: “Conduct a comprehensive update of the Affordable Housing Ordinance. The process for updating the ordinance will include conducting a study to determine appropriate inclusionary proportions and affordability levels, analyze in-lieu fees and other alternatives to providing units on site, and evaluate other parameters of the ordinance as appropriate.”

Part of the proposal incorporates this idea: “Provide incentives to the development of affordable housing through measures such as parking reserves or waivers on development standards such as setbacks, lot coverages, and open space of up to 10 percent.”

The most controversial might be: “Put a package of housing policy initiatives on the ballot to, among other things, amend language already in Measure J/R/D that exempts from its public vote requirements projects that provide affordable housing or facilities needed for city services, or other changes to city ordinances that would help create affordable housing.”

There is also: “allow housing developments with at least 20 percent affordable housing by-right, consistent with objective design standards.”

There are those who will argue that we need to just end Measure J, but if we can’t get an affordable housing exception to Measure J, how is it that we are going to repeal Measure J.

As I have noted a number of times, the city believes that they can accommodate RHNA requirements for affordable housing this cycle internally – meaning they can do it through infill.  I’m skeptical that they can because it relies on about 83 or so affordable units in the Downtown and the report by Cascadia casts real doubt over whether than can occur.

I think as an interim step, the city should look at property that it already owns in the city and then find non-profits who can get the funding needed to build affordable housing on those sites.

In the longer run, the city manager acknowledged that they probably will not be able to meet affordable housing requirements through infill in the next cycle.

Creating a means by which to exempt affordable housing heavy sites from votes is probably the only legitimate course of action there.  But that is going to inevitably lead to the question – how much is enough.

100 percent is the current requirement, plus other findings which makes the current Measure J unworkable.  But would the community be willing to go to 50 percent?  35% like the previous ordinance, or even 20 percent?

My guess is that 20 percent is a non-starter, 35 percent is unlikely and even 50 percent would be a life.

Then you have to ask the key question – can you get to 50 percent?  The advantage of a peripheral project is that you could probably have a land dedication site of sufficient size to accommodate a much higher percentage of on-site affordable.  And you could have the density on the rest of the site to off-set those costs with market rate housing.

But making it all work, that’s going to be a challenge.  Doing it in any expedited manner of time seems unreasonable.  But that’s the challenge our community faces.

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

  1. Ron Oertel

    The housing element is already set for approval.

    As with most other cities, it’s highly unlikely that all of their plans will be fully-implemented within the upcoming RHNA cycle.

    The only reason that some “worry” about this is so that they can attack Measure J.  Measure J already provides an exemption for Affordable housing.

    Funds for Affordable housing are not unlimited in the first place.  That’s one reason that a stand-alone proposal has not been proposed outside of city limits.

    Another (larger) reason is that some landowners are hoping to cash-in on a much larger proposal, than just an Affordable housing development.

    Any Affordable housing funds that are not used to support sprawl beyond Davis are then available to other cities (which usually aren’t sprawling outward in the first place). And yet, not one (let me repeat, NOT ONCE) has David examined how these other cities are supposedly meeting the requirements, without sprawling outward. How are you going to continue attacking Measure J, without addressing that fact? Do you think everyone is just plain dumb?

    I don’t know why David keeps putting forth fake “sky is falling” arguments to undermine Measure J, when he hasn’t even examined how other cities are accomplishing this – without sprawling outward.

    Good luck in convincing the voters of your claims regarding your never-ending effort to undermine Measure J. Especially when you can’t even convince your own readers.

    Let me repeat something else, as well: Housing elements are not intended to address developments outside of cities.

    1. Ron Oertel

      Housing elements are not intended to address developments outside of cities.

      With the exception of the RHNA requirements assigned to counties.

      By the way, wouldn’t the county be interested in “taking” some of the credit for housing developments located outside of cities?

      I suspect that the way it works is that housing elements cannot address land outside of city limits, UNLESS it’s already annexed to a city. (I recall wording to that effect in regard to the state’s response to the city, as well.)

      The city will forever be in a “catch 22” (assuming that the state’s efforts don’t completely fail by the time the next RHNA cycle rolls-around). That is, it cannot “count on” developments that voters haven’t already approved in advance, when submitting its housing element.

      To which I’d say, “welcome to the club” of the vast majority of cities (in major population areas) throughout the state, which aren’t expanding outward at all. And yet, have they have the EXACT SAME TYPE OF REQUIREMENTS that Davis is facing. (You know – the situation that David has repeatedly neglected to examine at all, while falsely claiming that Davis is somehow “unique”!)

    2. David Greenwald Post author

      “Measure J already provides an exemption for Affordable housing.”

      It doesn’t provide an actual exemption for Affordable Housing that is workable. That has been the whole point of the discussion and the note in the Housing Element.

      1. Ron Oertel

        It doesn’t provide an actual exemption for Affordable Housing that is workable.

        To date, you mean.

        Probably because of the corruption between sprawling, market-rate developers, landowners, and Affordable housing developers.  Along with limited government funding, etc.  (Though I understand that the funding has recently increased.)

        That has been the whole point of the discussion and the note in the Housing Element.

        Unless you address how other cities (which aren’t expanding outward) are meeting the requirements, your “discussion” is nowhere near “complete”.  For example, the cities within major population areas within about 30 miles of the coast.  (Those cities are the FOCUS of the state’s efforts.)

        1. David Greenwald Post author

          To date is a near quarter-century sample size.

          There was a problem with the failure to keep affordable units as limited equity, but that problem actually predates Measure J and has long since been corrected.

        2. Ron Oertel

          David:  As long as landowners, developers, and Affordable housing developers (working-together) have legitimate hope that they can convince voters to approve market-rate developments outside of city limits (which include a small portion of Affordable housing), they will continue to (collectively) be uninterested in Affordable-only proposals.

          And in fact, they’ve been successful at this in regard to WDAAC (and possibly at Nishi, if they’re claiming that the “affordable” units are available to non-students).

          There’s nothing preventing a peripheral developer from proposing something with a significant portion of Affordable housing, in an effort to appeal to voters.  A “requirement” for them to do so is not needed for them to propose this.

          But again, until you examine how other cities are meeting these requirements (without expanding outward), your “discussion” is not complete. Your apparent purpose here is to attack Measure J, and not to examine how other cities meet their requirements. In fact, you’re repeatedly doing everything possible to avoid a full discussion. You’re engaging in advocacy against Measure J, not an examination of RHNA requirements.

          And again, try as you might – you can’t include land outside of city limits to address RHNA requirements, unless it’s already approved for inclusion into the city.

          Matt makes some excellent points, below. Including one that’s very similar to what I’ve pointed out.

          1. Don Shor

            But again, until you examine how other cities are meeting these requirements (without expanding outward), your “discussion” is not complete.

            Here is San Francisco’s Housing Element, passed by their planning commission and pending review by the state housing department. I’ve linked to a portion of the implementation section. Pages 7 – 22 should answer your questions. Let us know when you’ve read it and we can discuss how SF and Davis differ regarding meeting the RHNA numbers.
            https://sfhousingelement.org/appendix-b-sites-inventory-and-analysis-0

      2. Matt Williams

        David, what is an actual exemption for Affordable Housing that is workable?

        The Cascadia analysis appears to be saying that any percent of Affordable housing above Zero% does not pencil out.

        1. David Greenwald Post author

          They were only looking at one type of affordable housing inclusionary. The advantage of going peripheral would be they have land to do a land dedication site.

  2. Matt Williams

    In the longer run, the city manager acknowledged that they probably will not be able to meet affordable housing requirements through infill in the next cycle
    .

    This statement is hard to understand.  The RHNA allocation for a jurisdiction can only use the carrying capacity of the lots/parcels that are within the jurisdiction’s boundaries.  So the question that naturally flows from that legal reality is “What parcels is SACOG using to set the Allocation that the City believes can not be used to satisfy the Allocation?”

     

