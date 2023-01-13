Breaking News
Commentary: HCD May Approve the Revised Housing Element, But I Remain Skeptical That We Can Address Our Immediate Housing Needs

in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space, Opinion
Mixed Use

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – When HCD rejected the city’s housing element for failure to comply with State Housing Law, city staff worked diligently with the agency to revise the plan.  At this point, the city believes that the resubmitted Housing Element is sufficient to gain approval from HCD.

One of the key changes during this RHNA cycle is that the jurisdiction cannot simply show sites on a map, the must have “realistic” and “demonstrated” potential for redevelopment during the planning period in order to meet the housing needs.

I remain considerably skeptical on a number of points made by the city about the viability of specific sites.

For instance, and I have pointed this out a number of times, the city is relying very heavily on the Downtown to fulfill both its market rate and affordable housing needs.  My problem with relying on the downtown, is that the proforma presented pre-COVID showed that any projects had to be dense and for-sale in order to pencil out and the market has gotten worse, construction and land fees have only increased since them.

More skeptically, is whether the projects could also contain affordable housing – 83 of the required affordable units would be in the downtown.

Part of the problem as noted is that there is not a unitary land owner.  Moreover, the money is not necessarily there for large scale redevelopments.

While the Hibbert site drew a lot of attention during the recent approval of the Downtown Plan, and it drew pushback, there is clear owner interest in redevelopment on that site.

We should be much more skeptical of the E Street Plaza.

The city explains, “The site is anticipated to become a central gathering place and key focal point of the Downtown. When completed, the E Street Plaza could support two mixed use buildings, up to seven stories in height, surrounding a large public plaza area.”

The city continues, “The City recognizes that several of the parcels would need to be consolidated and brought under common ownership in order to take on a project of this magnitude, either as one or two new large parcels.”

Is there the will and ability to do that and built a large redevelopment mixed use building there?  And what are the chances that that could possibly occur by 2028 which is now only about five years from now?

The city in part justifies this belief on Lincoln40 which consolidated 11 parcels to build a large project and also that it has seen “redevelopment of commercial uses, including the Trackside Center, Paul’s Place, and University Commons projects, and anticipates that such trends will continue”

While Paul’s Place was certainly a successful redevelopment, it was also an affordable housing project that utilized grants and non-profits to secure funding.

On the other hand, both Trackside, which is for sale and University Commons which has been scaled back to commercial only suggest red flags when it comes to relying on infill projects to meet our immediate housing needs.

Someone criticized the HCD for requiring, “the element must demonstrate that sites of equivalent size were successfully developed during the prior planning period for an equivalent number of lower-income housing units as projected for the site or unless the housing element describes other evidence to HCD that the site is adequate to accommodate lower-income housing.”

But if projects like Trackside and University Commons have been approved but not built, and other infill projects and languished, what justification is there to assume future projects like that at E Street are viable?

One of the big problems that the city faces is how to develop the required housing under the constraints of Measure J.  The city both acknowledges this constraint and attempts to minimize it.

The city responded, “While Measure J adds costs, extends processing times, and has been used to halt development projects that would convert agricultural land to urban development, it is only a constraint to meeting housing needs if the city lacks sufficient infill housing sites.”

The  city added, “Had DISC passed, the City would have substantially more units to help meet the sixth-cycle RHNA. The City will need to rezone additional sites to meet the RHNA…”

But that’s exactly the problem.  DISC did not pass either time.  Can the city rezone sufficient sites to meet the RHNA requirements?

I’m skeptical that they can.  The city is running out of vacant infill sites.  The financials of redevelopment especially without RDA money are bad and getting worse.  And as we see even with viable sites where the owner wants to redevelop, there is significant neighborhood opposition to size and scale that would be economically viable.

So again what leads the city to believe that they  can develop these infill sites just because they can identify some of them on a map?

It appears that HCD is going to let the city go forward with this plan, but even the city manager has acknowledged that the next round is going to be a lot more difficult to meet without going to peripheral sites.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

  2. Don Shor

     the E Street Plaza could support two mixed use buildings, up to seven stories in height, surrounding a large public plaza area.”

    Is the public likely to accept multiple buildings 7-stories tall in the downtown? Are the property owners actually interested in redeveloping those properties? Or is this all just a planning fantasy?
    Given that this supposed E Street plaza isn’t even an actual proposal in concept with no proof of landowner interest, how could it possibly get planned, approved, and built within the current housing cycle?

    1. Richard_McCann

      Don S

      7 stories is the upper limit. I expect 4 story buildings will more likely be the norm. Given how poorly downtown buildings have aged I suspect the public would be more than happy to see attractive redevelopment. Many other communities have been happy with these changes.

  3. Ron Oertel

    In reference to the title, what are “our immediate housing needs”?

    In fact, what are “our housing needs” at all? (In regard to additional housing, since as you know – Davis already has lots of housing with people already living inside them. None of whom have “immediate housing needs”.)

    Is this something that’s separate (in David’s mind) from RHNA requirements?

    “Had DISC passed, the City would have substantially more units to help meet the sixth-cycle RHNA. The City will need to rezone additional sites to meet the RHNA…”

    Had DISC passed, the city would have to add substantially more housing units to meet the seventh-cycle RHNA, given that the EIR itself stated that housing needs generated by the development itself would not be met on site.

    Assuming that the state’s efforts don’t completely fall-apart, by then.

    I would guess that approximately 100% of the RHNA plans statewide are going to fail in regard to actually building the units.

    the next round is going to be a lot more difficult to meet without going to peripheral sites.

    Gee, what are all those cities along the coast (which aren’t expanding outward at all) going to do?

     

     

     

  4. Richard_McCann

    Ron O

    There is substantial evidence presented many times in this forum that there is a need for more housing. We are responsible to society, not just ourselves, and both housing prices and the number of homeless (including couch surfing UCD students) show the local need. You haven’t provided any evidence to contradict this in terms of empirical studies. Given that Yolo County was the fastest growing in the state last year (+1.8%) our local condition contradicts any claims about falling population. Your proposed solution to slam the gates to protect your own personal preferences only reveals your selfishness and lack of any larger perspective.

    1. Ron Oertel

      There is substantial evidence presented many times in this forum that there is a need for more housing.

      As noted, my question was addressed to David (and the title of his article).  So far, he hasn’t responded.

      I must have missed the “many times in this forum” that “the need for more housing” has supposedly been quantified.  Can you put forth those numbers again – assuming that this was actually put forth previously?  (Including how those numbers were derived.)

      We are responsible to society, not just ourselves, and both housing prices and the number of homeless (including couch surfing UCD students) show the local need.

      Housing prices indicate “need”?  How is that quantified?

      Please put forth some calculations (e.g., at what housing price number will “need” have been met?)

      And in regard to homeless individuals, what housing price can they afford? Please put forth a housing price number that will meet their need.

      In regard to students (and UCD’s pursuit of student enrollment growth), I recall that David himself acknowledged that this has now been addressed (in terms of current and planned construction, on-campus and off).

      You haven’t provided any evidence to contradict this in terms of empirical studies.

      I’m not putting forth any claims.  I’m just asking questions.

      It’s up to those putting forth claims to provide “empirical studies”.

      Given that Yolo County was the fastest growing in the state last year (+1.8%) our local condition contradicts any claims about falling population.

      To clarify, are you applying/limiting Yolo county statistics to Davis?  And given that these folks are moving to Yolo county from elsewhere (e.g., the Bay Area), is this what you or David are referring to as “our housing needs”?  In a state where the population has dropped for three years in a row?

      Your proposed solution to slam the gates to protect your own personal preferences only reveals your selfishness and lack of any larger perspective.

      Strange, in that I view those who advocate for proposals like DISC (and the unaddressed housing need it would create) as the “selfish” ones.

      I also view those who advocate for sprawl to accommodate Bay Area transplants as both selfish and environmentally-irresponsible.  (Actually, that goes hand-in-hand.)

      On a related note, here’s another perspective regarding RHNA requirements:

      The state’s local housing goals are nothing more than a farce

      Why is everyone so set on meeting “RHNA” standards when the evidence is very clear that it will never happen?

      https://48hills.org/2022/09/the-states-local-housing-goals-are-nothing-more-than-a-farce/
      Certainly, when folks are abandoning San Francisco for Sacramento valley sprawl, San Francisco won’t be meeting its current RHNA requirements (in terms of actually building that additional housing).  Especially Affordable/subsidized housing.

