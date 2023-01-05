Breaking News
Dr. Joan Parkin Joins VIP

By D. Razor Babb

Dr. Joan Parkin has officially joined the Vanguard News Group, bringing her impressive resume and personal dynamics to Vanguard Incarcerated Press (VIP).

Vanguard Incarcerated Press publishes hard hitting news and commentary from incarcerated persons depicting prison life, issues of detention, or commentary on the criminal legal system.

Dr. Parkin, cofounder of the Incarcerated Students Program (ISP) while at Feather River College in CA, which established college classes in 28 CA prisons, currently teaches English at Boston University.

Joan Parkin also founded the Social Justice Prisoner’s Journalism Club at Feather River, providing college interns to the prison newspaper, The Mule Creek Post, while serving as an adviser and participating in a series of videos and roundtable discussions at Mule Creek.

A widely renowned writer and lecturer, Parkin compiled the prisoner anthology, “Perspectives from the Cellblock” in 2020, has inspired a countless number of students to pursue their educational goals, and is largely responsible for abolishing the death penalty in Illinois.

Well known, admired, and respected in the educational community and an avid social justice advocate, we look forward to Dr. Parkin’s participation.

