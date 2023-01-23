Breaking News
Everyday Injustice Episode 184: Wrongful Conviction for a Crime That Never Happened

This week on Everyday Injustice, Jessica Henry talks about people who are convicted of crimes that never happened.

There are whole classes of such wrongful convictions—some based on flawed forensic science, such as by shaken baby or arson investigators.

Henry also chronicles suicide being mislabeled as a homicide.  And more nefarious problems such as corrupt police planting drugs on an innocent suspect.  A false allegation of assault is invented to resolve a custody dispute.  Perhaps a false allegation of sexual assault for a consensual encounter.

Listen as Jessica Henry discusses why this problem underlies a deeply flawed system which allows—even encourages—these convictions to regularly occur.

And it has consequences as people spend years behind bars for crimes that never happened.

