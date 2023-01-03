Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 181: NCAJ on Failures of the Criminal Legal System

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Podcast
Leave a comment
37 Views
Share:

This week on Everyday Injustice we have NCAJ (National Center for Access to Justice) Policy Director Lauren Jones talking about their work on behalf of criminal justice reform.

“NCAJ uses data, research and policy analysis to expose how the justice system fails to stand up for equal justice—and all too often, functions as a source of oppression.”

We talk about their creation of the Justice Index and look at policy areas like fines and fees, where just about every state is failing to produce actual equity and justice.

Listen as Lauren Jones highlights how states have failed to provide justice in numerous areas.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for