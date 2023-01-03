Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 181: NCAJ on Failures of the Criminal Legal System

This week on Everyday Injustice we have NCAJ (National Center for Access to Justice) Policy Director Lauren Jones talking about their work on behalf of criminal justice reform.

“NCAJ uses data, research and policy analysis to expose how the justice system fails to stand up for equal justice—and all too often, functions as a source of oppression.”

We talk about their creation of the Justice Index and look at policy areas like fines and fees, where just about every state is failing to produce actual equity and justice.

Listen as Lauren Jones highlights how states have failed to provide justice in numerous areas.