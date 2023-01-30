Breaking News
Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 185: The Unjust Prosecution of Aasha Ealy

Asha Ealy was a law student accused of a crime that she didn’t commit.  What should have been a simple case has dragged on since 2016.  During that time, she has finished law school and passed the bar.  And still, her case languishes in the system.

Listen to her amazing story as she was pressured into taking a plea, ended up rescinding that plea agreement, lost her attorney and ended up representing herself in the process.

Even after progressive DA George Gascón was elected in 2020, his office has refused to dismiss the case.

Listen as Aasha Ealy tells her amazing story of injustice and wrongful incarceration.

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

