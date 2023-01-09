Everyday Injustice Special Episode: Pamela Price Historic Swearing In (Updated)

Pamela Price made history on Monday, being sworn in by Oakland Mayor-Elect Sheng Thao, who herself made history as the first Hmong to be elected mayor of a major US City. Price became the first Black elected DA in Alameda County, birthplace of the Black Panthers.

Also speaking during the ceremony in front of at least 200 enthusiastic supporters in Downtown Oakland was Wanda Johnson, mother of Oscar Grant, Aisha Wahab who became the first Muslim and Afghan American to be elected to the California State Senate, and the legendary prison abolitionist and radical professor, Angela Davis.

Price, following being officially sworn in, said, “This is an exclamation point in the history for Alameda County. I stand before you as our first Black woman District Attorney.”

During her speech, Price said, “For the last 10 years, the district attorney’s office has stood in the way of the progressive reforms, ushered in by our California legislature and endorsed overwhelmingly by Alameda County voters, our message resonated in Alameda County because we know that the criminal justice system is not working for the hardworking people of Alameda County.”

Listen to Pamela Price, the legendary Angela Davis, and Wanda Johnson, the mother of Oscar Grant, who was killed more than a decade ago on a BART Train by a police officer — she has been fighting for justice for her son and so many others like him.