Judge Denies Accused’s Challenge of 180-Day Jail Time, and Appeal to Use ‘Discretion’ 

By Ramneet Singh

WOODLAND, CA – Yolo County Superior Court Judge Daniel Wolk confirmed a 180-day jail sentence in Jonathan Ruby’s violation of supervision arraignment this week, even after Ruby questioned the length of the sentence, and urged the judge to use his “discretion.”

Court records show Ruby allegedly violated post release community supervision, a felony, on Dec. 21, 2022. A petition was filed to revoke his supervision on Dec. 22 and a warrant was issued. The warrant was cleared last week.

Deputy Public Defender Danielle Craig noted “Mr. Ruby is inclined to admit” (he violated supervision), but DPD Craig challenged the petition’s recommendation for Ruby to serve 180 days, and asked if Ruby could be allowed to address the court.

Ruby stated, “All I was asking was my last violation was 110 days (in jail)…to go to 110 to 180 is an excessive jump in my eyes.”

He continued “I’ve been on probation since I was 13 years old. I’ve completed probation before back when I was a minor.”

Ruby acknowledged “it’s my fifth or sixth violation, but I’m just asking if you guys could at least, like, meet me in the middle.”

Judge Wolk clarified Ruby’s use of “you guys” and Ruby responded by stating “it is at your discretion at the end of the day…You could take my public defender’s recommendation or you could take the DA’s recommendation but at the end of the day, it’s still your discretion.”

Ruby was willing to take the 180 days, but again stated that the jail time was “excessive just for absconding.”

Judge Wolk thanked Ruby, said he appreciated it, and that he understood.

Ruby stated he was politely asking, just before Deputy District Attorney Martha Wais responded “respectfully, I disagree with his analysis. This is his sixth violation.” She agreed with the probation’s recommendation.

Judge Wolk stated “PRCS is revoked. However, the court considers further PRCS it will reinstate it with the additional term…of 180 days in county jail” while also accounting for 12 days time served.

Ruby said he thought there would be some leniency, noting “it’s not like I just got out and ran from the gate.”