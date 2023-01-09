Man Alleges Fabricated Court Record of Session That Never Took Place

By Fatimah Patel

WOODLAND, CA – When asked by Yolo County Superior Court Judge Peter Williams Friday about his availability for an interview with the Dept. of State Hospitals (DSH), the accused, K. Johnson, alleged a fabricated court record of a session he claims never fully took place.

Johnson, represented by Deputy Public Defender Joseph Gocke, was in court for a placement review hearing, and Gocke, Judge Williams, and the deputy district attorney were reviewing a treatment plan for Johnson.

When they discussed sending a notice to the DSH to interview Johnson, the judge asked Johnson what interview time would best suit him.

“Any day… but I have to address this issue,” Johnson said. “Department 1, along with the DA and the People, fabricated a whole court session on me, even stating things that I never said. Of course this had never happened because there was a Zoom problem… So, I don’t know how I go forward with this and allow the DA and the People to make any decisions concerning me…”

“Even though I might not be able to prove it in court doesn’t mean it didn’t happen. I got the record that shows they fabricated a whole court session that said things that I never said. And I just don’t know what to do,” he continued.

Johnson was sent the court record after representing himself in Dept. 1 while appealing “the decision for the mental health situation.”

Judge Williams replied that “That’s another case…the DA has nothing to do with what I’m about to order here,” referencing his order for the DSH to appear in court for an out-of-custody interview with Johnson.

Johnson insisted the fabricated record dealt with the current case, while the judge insisted this was only between Johnson and the DSH.

Judge Williams also told Johnson he can continue with his appeal for the other case, but in the meantime all he needs to do is “sit down with somebody from the [DSH]” for the interview. Johnson and Judge Williams confirmed a date for the interview.

“All that other stuff that’s down in Department 1… I say thank God that I don’t have to deal with it,” Judge Williams declared.

Johnson is charged with one misdemeanor count of carrying a loaded firearm in public, one felony count of carrying a loaded firearm without registration, and one felony count of possession of controlled substance/armed with a weapon, reminded the judge his arraignment for one of his charges had been transferred from Dept. 1 to 8 (William’s Dept.).

“It’s still dealing with these cases in your court,” he concluded, suggesting that Judge Williams will, in fact, have to deal with it.