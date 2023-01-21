My View: Davis Faces an Affordable Housing Challenge – Is Not Alone by Any Means

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Earlier this week the Davis City Council heard a presentation on the city’s inclusionary housing policies. While they took no action, they did create a subcommittee of Councilmembers Gloria Partida and Bapu Vaitla to work on crafting a permanent policy.

As the Vanguard reported earlier this week, the numbers are challenging, with the cost of land and construction pushing multifamily housing below the IRR (Internal Rate of Return) that makes the project pencil out and making the inclusion of affordable housing more difficult.

While the city of Davis is challenged to figure out ways to provide the affordable housing that HCD is requiring, it is by no means alone.

This week Politico reported on the winter meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors this week in Washington, D.C. Mayor after mayor expressed concerns about affordable housing.

“At the end of the day, as mayors, people aren’t looking to their senators to solve homelessness,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed said. “They’re not looking to their state legislators to solve homelessness. They’re looking to their mayor.”

Richmond, Virginia, Mayor Levar Stoney and others blamed “parasitic” capital investors making below-value cash offers as well as “short-term rental markets, house flippers and corporate investors as detractors in struggling housing markets.”

“Mayors cannot address this problem alone. We need to work together with all levels of government, private corporations, landlords, tenants and community organizations,” Stoney said. “Housing is a vaccine for poverty, and home ownership is one of the fundamental ways for families to build generational wealth.”

In Albuquerque, Mayor Tim Keller noted that his city didn’t face a housing shortage until a few years ago.

“All of a sudden, people want to move to Albuquerque,” he said.

“We’ve got to understand the big picture, but also the details. … The problem in our city is our zoning code,” Keller said. “We zoned our entire city for single-family dwellings, and it is destroying Albuquerque. It will hollow us out.”

Some mayors expressed irritation with funneling grant money through the state coffers instead of going directly to local leaders themselves.

“A lot of us are frustrated. We need more funds to go directly to local government,” Frank Cownie, the mayor of Des Moines, Iowa, said.

Some argue that the housing market is cooling. The problem is that the decline in the market prices is not likely to solve the problem. The costs are still well above previous years when the prices were unaffordable.

The good news is that, for the first time in a while, housing prices didn’t rise by double digits. They are down about ten percent from the summertime peak. But they are still up 8.4 percent compared to December 2021—so that’s not exactly solving the problem.

Moreover, with interest rates now surpassing seven percent on a 30-year mortgage, it’s actually worse than you think.

Affordable housing is the mechanism for people to be able to afford either rental housing or enter the housing market.

The city of Davis asked Cascadia to look at their inclusionary policy and Cascadia determined it was “challenging.”

For one thing, market rate development scenarios “do not meet target internal rate of returns (IRR).” The target rate in both the downtown and outside the core is about 12% IRR. In the downtown, the rate is 9.4 percent and outside the core it’s 10.2 percent.

“With historically high construction costs, today’s development environment is challenging,” Cascadia found.

Cascadia added, “Given today’s realities, project costs are outweighing project revenue. Making it even more challenging for inclusionary zoning policies to be effective.”

The problem that Davis faces is actually similar to San Francisco.

The Chronicle this week reported, “San Francisco’s quotas for affordable-housing units in new construction projects are a major factor making the vast majority of them economically unfeasible, according to a study that strikes at the heart of city housing policy.”

That study “casts further doubt on the city’s ability to meet a state mandate for 82,000 new units to be built by 2031, and underlines the continuing struggle to ease the housing crisis.”

Moreover, just like in Davis, “Even eliminating the quotas would not guarantee that developers would deem new projects profitable enough to undertake.”

“The feeling in the room is, dropping the inclusionary percentage” lower is needed, said committee member Whitney Jones.

That’s one of the suggestions that the city of Davis might have to take up as well—much to the chagrine of many who want to see more, not less, affordable housing.

One solution offered—the city buying land and then building affordable housing on it.

The Chronicle reported, “Century|Urban’s report estimated that the cost of land where construction is not already planned is now lower than during the 2011-2013 period, following the Great Recession.”

That might be the approach that the city of Davis will have to undertake as well. If inclusionary housing is not viable, the city could take land it owns, say along Fifth Street, and bring in non-profits to raise the funding needed for affordable housing projects.

The city might also look into the possibility of buying some of the vacant land—limited as it is—in the city to do the same thing. It would be a long, slow process to raise the funding needed and build the housing, but it would probably be a lot more efficient than attempting to pick off affordable housing 10 to 15 percent at a time.