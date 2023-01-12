Breaking News
New Reports Debunk Migration Myths, Urge Policy Based on Facts Not Political Bias  

By Leslie Acevedo

NEW YORK, NY – The Center for Migration Studies of New York (CMS) has released two reports examining migration trends and debunking misconceptions of undocumented populations—urging laws should use these facts, not political bias and misinformation to formulate public policy.

“Undercount of Undocumented Residents in the 2020 American Community Survey” and “Estimates and Trends in the Undocumented Population from 2010 to 2020, by US State and Country of Origin by Robert Warren,” examine “estimates of the undocumented population residing in the United States from 2010 through 2020, drawn primarily from American Community Survey (ACS) data.”

Warren, for instance, debunked a myth about U.S. immigration that people who move to the U.S. never leave.

In fact, Warren said, over the past decade “DHS admitted 11 million legal immigrants, but the total foreign-born population grew by only half that number.”

“Ten Years of Democratizing Data: Privileging Facts, Refuting Misconceptions and Examining Missed Opportunities,” by Donald Kerwin and Robert Warren, also refutes misconceptions about undocumented population and noncitizen population, “[Offering] new analyses to support policy recommendations drawn over the last 10 years of the project.”

Kerwin argues CMS, founded in 2013, “has made detailed demographic data available on the U.S. undocumented and more than 40 other populations through CMS papers, interactive data tools, and customized data reports to immigrant-serving organizations.”

Kevin Appleby, Interim Director of CMS, encouraged Congress and the Administration to formulate legislation based on the evidence and facts, not policy proposals influenced by political bias, misinformation and misconceptions./p>

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

