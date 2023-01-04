Prosecutor’s Alliance Celebrates DA Price Taking Oath of Office

Special to the Vanguard

Alameda, CA – On Tuesday, Pamela Price took the oath of office and begins her tenure as Alameda County District Attorney. She is the first Black person to hold the position in Alameda County history.

“From her lived experience navigating the justice system to her professional career safeguarding civil rights and fighting for vulnerable individuals, DA Price is committed to enhancing public safety through smart, proven policies,” said Cristine Soto DeBerry, Founder and Executive Director of the Prosecutors Alliance.

DeBerry added, “We are excited to support her as she reimagines criminal justice in Alameda County. She is the agent of change needed to bring the county’s criminal justice system into the 21st century.”

District Attorney Pamela Price has spent her entire career working to promote justice and equity. From her roots as a defense attorney for indigent defendants to a 30-year career as a civil rights attorney, DA Price brings a fresh perspective to the Alameda County District Attorney’s office. You can learn more about DA Price’s story here.

As the top law enforcement official in Alameda County–the seventh largest county in California–DA Price is committed to enhancing public safety by implementing strategies proven to reduce crime and restore justice.

DA Price’s top priorities include reducing gun violence, expanding victims’ services, advocating for alternatives to incarceration, ending the use of the death penalty, combatting the over-criminalization of youth, and promoting equity and fairness throughout the justice system.