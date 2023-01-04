Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Guest Commentary: Sacramento County Jail Insanity

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice, Opinion
Leave a comment
97 Views
Share:
Sacramento County residents opposing the most recent proposal to expand the Main Jail on Monday, December 5, 2022. (Decarcerate Sacramento)

By Mark Dempsey

 SACRAMENTO, CA – Although my County Supervisor, Sue Frost, likes to portray herself as “fiscally responsible”—”No New Taxes” was her campaign slogan—she recently voted to approve a $450 million expansion of the County’s jail, adding an additional justice-related expense to the 70 percent of the County’s budget already spent on policing and incarceration.

A few facts on the matter: If throwing money at police and prisons made us safer, we would probably already be the safest country in the history of the world. We are not, because insufficient punishment is not the root cause of violence. 

And if people are talking about how tough they are and how scared you should be, they care more about keeping you scared than keeping you safe… 

In Denver, a five-year randomized control trial of a program that provides housing subsidies to those at risk of being unhoused found a 40 percent reduction in arrests among participants. These kinds of results are why localities from New Jersey to New Mexico are restructuring their local governments to invest in the social determinants of health and safety…

“If you want policies that actually work, you have to change the political conversation from ‘tough candidates punishing bad people’ to ‘strong communities keeping everyone safe.’ Candidates who care about solving a problem pay attention to what caused it. 

“Imagine a plumber who tells you to get more absorbent flooring but does not look for the leak.” (from The Root Cause of Violent Crime Is Not What We Think It Is, NY Times)

The supervisors who voted for this $450 million monstrosity that will be a financial burden for the County for decades are asking us to get “more absorbent flooring.” Ms. Frost’s newsletter portrays this decision as “Build a bigger jail” vs. “Let everyone go,” but it’s not so. 

There are alternatives, as governments from New Jersey to New Mexico have found, but the County believes more policing is the answer.

For a little perspective, the U.S. population increased by 42 percent between 1982 and 2017. Money spent on policing and incarceration increased by 187 percent during that same period. 

What was that definition of insanity? Repeating more of the same, but expecting a different outcome…? Ladies and Gentlemen, I give you the Insane County of Sacramento.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for