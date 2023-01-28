State Bar of California Charging Trump Supporter and Attorney John Eastman on Multiple Disciplinary Counts

By Daphne Ho

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – John Charles Eastman, a California attorney, is facing 11 disciplinary charges from the CA State Bar relating to helping former President Donald Trump’s efforts to block President Biden’s presidential victory during the 2020 election, according to Chief Trial Counsel for the Bar, George Cardona.

The Bar Association said it is currently trying to determine if Eastman was disseminating politically harmful statements that the 2020 election was fraudulent.

Some of these statements had allegedly occurred in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, in direct connection to the riots at the Capitol building.

Cardona first released the news of Eastman’s potential involvement in March 2022. If Eastman is found to have made these politically incorrect and corruptive statements, he would be guilty of violating the Business and Profession Code section 6106, said the Bar.

Cardona maintains the importance of protecting American democracy through “free and fair elections and the peaceful transfer of power.”

The Bar noted a lawyer’s duty to the state and federal Constitutions, and that Eastman will be thoroughly investigated to determine if he was using his legal power to put his own personal political interests over the people he agreed to serve.

According to news reports, there are “legal memos” created by Eastman to develop strategies to prevent President Biden, who at the time was still running for office, from official election.

Some of these strategies included changes to the standard procedures of counting votes, such as inserting former Vice President Mike Pence as a monitor.

The Bar said Eastman’s actions, in connection to Trump, place him at the “Save America March” that occurred on Jan. 6, 2021. Investigators are attempting to see if Eastman’s statements spread lies about the legitimacy of the election, and may have influenced those who illegally rioted in the Capitol that same day.

The CA Bar noted that although there is substantial evidence for these charges, Eastman is still innocent until proven guilty.

The Office of Chief Trial Counsel (OCTC) said it will remove Eastman’s lawyer status if he is found guilty in front of the State Bar Court. The State Bar Court monitors the actions of the OCTC, and will review the evidence offered of Eastman’s possible legal infractions.

During the prefiling period, the Bar explains, individuals being charged will be given the “right to request an Early Neutral Evaluation Conference before a State Bar Court hearing judge.” It is during this time that someone may respond to their charges, whether it be denying them or explaining their side.