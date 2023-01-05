Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Statement on the Execution of Amber McLaughlin

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
47 Views
Share:
Amber McLaughlin

By Laurence Komp

Holiday seasons are about life, joy and spiritual renewal. This holiday season is especially difficult because the State of Missouri chose to execute our client, Amber McLaughlin, during this season of renewal.

Amber confronted her execution with great courage, and we take some solace in knowing Amber became her true self in what became her last years. Many people wrote to oppose Amber’s execution.

But in the end, her execution rested on the decision of one trial judge who sentenced Amber to death when the jury did not vote to impose the death penalty.

It is difficult to comprehend how our fellow citizens were regulated to bystanders by a legal loophole.

The conscience of the community should be an absolute requirement before an execution should proceed—it is absent here.

It is troubling that a State that by its own acknowledgement often fails to protect abused and neglected children, like Amber, also fails to acknowledge that the profound childhood abuse and neglect suffered by Amber forever altered her ability to interact in this world and impacted her behavior at the time of Ms. Beverly Guenther’s murder.

There were people in Amber’s life who tried to protect her, including teachers whose calls to children’s services were met with ambivalence.

At a time when children experience the enchantment of the holiday season, it is difficult not to think of Amber as she was as a child, beaten, tased, dirty and hungry and wonder how we, as a society, could not protect her.

Amber immediately regretted her actions in killing Ms. Guenther and was tormented by the memory of what she had done. Amber expressed her sincere remorse within hours of Ms. Guenther’s death.

Recently, Amber confronted her impending execution by seeking spiritual renewal with her spiritual advisor and a loving community of people who accepted her for who she was. Her effort at renewal stands in stark contrast to the disenchanting nature of her death.

Laurence Komp is the Chief of the Capital Habeas Unit of the Federal Public Defender, Western District of Missouri

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for