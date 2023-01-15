Sunday Commentary: Is the Council Out of Touch with the Broader Davis Community?

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – A frequent complaint that we hear a lot is that the Davis City Council is out of touch with the Davis voters – particularly on the issue of housing.

As the argument goes, the council voted 5-0 to put each of the last five Measure J projects on the ballot, but the voters rejected 3 of those 5.

While I understand where folks are coming from in this, I think they are defining the issue far too narrowly.

Moreover, for the most part who gets elected to council has not been an accident of history. By that I mean, over the course of the last three election cycles, the voters have had options to select slow growth candidates who have opposed these Measure J projects – and have not done so.

Indeed, in four of the five district elections there was a viable slow growth candidate on the ballot, and in no case did the candidate come within even 20 percentage points of winning.

While you can argue that the current district election configuration may preclude candidates from more extreme positions from winning, even in the last at-large election, the slow growth candidates finished at best in the middle of the pack.

So while I can understand frustration here – clearly the slow growth candidates are not reflective of the majority position of the community – even if they do at times coincide with the community perspective on individual projects.

I think part of the problem is that again we are looking at this too narrowly by looking at the project level.

We know from two cycles of polling that the affordability of housing is a top concern of voters and that about 70 percent or so of the voters are concerned about that issue.

On the other hand, in the past election about 83 percent of the voters supported Measure J. And even if you think in a contested enrollment, that number might have been a bit lower, it’s probably safe to assume that the vast majority of voters support Measure J at some level.

From that perspective, if you look at the council, they tend to be in the large moderate bloc of voters on the issue of housing. On the one hand, they all have supported Measure J’s continuation and the notion of the voters having the final say on housing.

On the other hand, they have not been on the extreme side of the growth issue to oppose most projects.

That largely puts the council in this broad group in the middle – they aren’t on the extreme slow growth side, but they aren’t on the extreme pro-housing side that is willing to shelve Measure J.

That’s about where the community is on housing as well. They are not reflexively against all projects but they don’t want the council to have the power to unilaterally approve peripheral projects.

Thus ironically, despite its reputation for slow growth extremism, over the last 25 years or so, Davis has really become kind of a moderate community.

Ironically both sides of the extreme have valid complaints about this ultimate arrangement.

The slow growth side will argue that the council has simply put all of the Measure J projects on the ballot, and the last five on 5-0 votes. That’s true. Still over the course of 22 years or so, that amounts to seven projects, or one project every three years. The voters have declined 5 of 7.

On the other hand, many on the other side will argue that the Measure J arrangement means we have only approved two peripheral housing projects in the last 20 years plus, housing has become increasingly unaffordable, and it has priced families and middle income households out of this community.

They will argue that even with councils willing to put projects on the ballot, the slow growth side of the room has consistently carried the day.

I find myself within that broad middle group – though notably on the more pro-housing side of it, at least these days. I often find myself attacked from both sides.

On the one hand, the slow growthers see me as a strong supporter of housing, on the other hand, those who believe that ending Measure J is the answer point to my continued support for Measure J as inconsistent with my general support for new housing projects.

However, my views are generally in line with the views of council here. I think most agree that we have a housing crisis in Davis, in the region and in the state. I think the council is looking for more housing opportunities but they also are in favor of letting the community be the final judge on housing projects.

It is important to recognize that with 83 percent of the community supporting Measure J in the last election, this is not an issue that is going to go away and that any housing policy needs to take that limitation into account.

The city in their response to HCD on Measure J argued, “While Measure J adds costs, extends processing times, and has been used to halt development projects that would convert agricultural land to urban development, it is only a constraint to meeting housing needs if the city lacks sufficient infill housing sites.”

The city added, “Had DISC passed, the City would have substantially more units to help meet the sixth-cycle RHNA. The City will need to rezone additional sites to meet the RHNA…”

One of my concerns however is precisely that – we have run through most of the easily developed infill spots in town. We are now looking at expensive redevelopment and densification. That’s not a recipe for affordable housing and its not necessarily a recipe for meeting the city’s market rate housing needs.

Thus housing advocates need to increasingly navigate within the confines and constraints of Measure J to find ways to bring needed housing projects forward. It is not realistic to expect or premise positions on Measure J going away.

Increasingly I see the path forward as more affordable housing carve outs and joint planning that allows for a pre-approval process concurrent with General Plan updates. Failing that, the city is going to become more expensive and price more families with children out of the community to the detriment of everyone in this community.