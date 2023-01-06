Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

U.S. Rep Denounces Death Penalty After Missouri Executes Amber McLaughlin

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
19 Views
Share:
Amber McLaughlin

By Jessica Weisman  

WASHINGTON, DC – Following the execution of Amber McLaughlin by the state of Missouri this week, U.S. Rep. Cori Bush denounced the death penalty in a statement, calling the death penalty “inhumane.”

Bush targeted Missouri Gov. Michael Parson for criticism, and noted how he “failed his mandate as governor to save lives. He has actively chosen violence over mercy and as a result…our state has killed yet another person,” stated Bush.

The lawmaker charged the “death penalty is archaic, barbaric, and cold-hearted,” and “destroys families and communities.” Bush advocates for its “abolition” in the statement, drawing attention to other incarcerated persons on death row.

“There are more individuals who are set to be scheduled by the state of Missouri,” said Bush, adding, “We must not allow another life to be taken.”

Even though the jury did not reach a unanimous verdict on a proper punishment, McLaughlin was still sentenced to the death penalty. Information regarding McLaughlin’s mental health issues stemming from her traumatic childhood were also absent during her trial.

Despite efforts from Congressional member Bush and other lawmakers to stop the execution of McLaughlin, Missouri’s governor denied their requests.

The execution marks the “state’s first use of the death penalty on a woman since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated capital punishment in 1976 and the first execution of an openly transgender person in U.S. history.”

Another individual is set to be executed by the state of Missouri later this year, and Rep. Bush is using her experience as a “national leader in the push for clemency reform and death penalty abolition” to attempt to change this person’s fate.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Jessica is a third year at the University of California, Davis from Boise, Idaho. She is double-majoring in Political Science - Public Service and Gender, Sexuality and Women's Studies. She has been on the cheer team for UC Davis for three years, and is set to graduate a year early in June 2023. After graduation, Jessica plans to attend law school in Boulder, Colorado after obtaining more work experience in her field.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for