VP Harris, Baltimore NAACP Discuss Economy, Discrimination against Blacks, Especially Black Men

By Kimberly Torres

BALTIMORE, MD – With Black History month coming up, the NAACP this week met with Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss issues involving Black men and Black citizens facing discrimination in the U.S. today.

The issues discussed included, the criminal justice system, reproductive rights, Black entrepreneurs and the economy, all of which have historically illustrated, said the NAACP, an unfair disadvantage toward the Black community. The target demographic was Black men ages 18 to 35.

This meeting created opportunities for 13 Young NAACP members to showcase their concerns and express their voices. Five leaders from the Baltimore delegation, including Joshua Harris the VP of Baltimore City, joined the NAACP group in addressing their concerns with Vice President Harris.

“The opportunity to go to the White House and speak up about what we need as young Black men is incredibly powerful and we hope this will be one of many discussions,” noted NAACP Baltimore Branch member Sean Anderson.

With the support of the nation’s leaders, asserted Anderson, there is an increase in possibilities for positive change in the Black community.

Anderson said because the cost of living is rising in the nation, there was an emphasis on supporting young Black entrepreneurs as well as small business owners.

“With the cost of living continuing to rise, we must pursue creative solutions to boost the economy, including supporting young Black entrepreneurs and small businesses. It’s great to know that our elected leaders like Vice President Harris are listening to what we have to say,” said Anderson.

“The issues facing young Black men in our city are critical yet not unique to Baltimore alone,” explained Baltimore NAACP Vice President Joshua Harris.

The NAACP urged Kamala Harris to address issues affecting young Black men beyond the “Inflation Reduction Act ” which, according to a statement from the White House, “will lower costs for families, combat the climate crisis, reduce the deficit, and finally ask the largest corporations to pay their fair share.”

According to the NAACP, “It is our hope that with proximity to our nation’s capital, VP Kamala Harris uses this conversation as a catalyst for more conversations and opportunity to hear directly from young Black men facing real life challenges that won’t’ be solved by the ‘Inflation Reduction Act.’”