Accused Claims License Valid – Court Allows Time to Prove That’s the Case and Justice to Prevail

By Audrey Sawyer and Ruby Mota

WOODLAND, CA — A traffic case here in Yolo County Superior Court may all be a mistake, and justice may be served if the accused’s claim is correct, the court learned here last week.

The accused was charged with a misdemeanor for driving without a license plus two infractions: driving an unregistered vehicle and failure to display license. A bench warrant had been issued for $10,000, but then recalled. The accused appeared over the phone for this hearing.

When the judge asked about a potential offer for the accused from the district attorney’s office, the prosecution said if the accused has a valid license, the DA is willing to dismiss the case. The accused claimed he had called the DMV, who had informed him that his license was actually valid at the time he was originally charged.

The public defender’s office requested, and received a two week continuance to obtain proof of the accused being licensed and the entire case being a mistake. There is no current plea for the case at this time.

Judge Daniel M. Wolk said, “It sounds like if you show proof you have a license that may satisfy the district attorney, they might dismiss the case. If proof is considered to be sufficient, we will look to dismiss the case.”

The accused was released on his own recognizance, and reminded that if he does not have a valid license or vehicle registration, he cannot drive. The next hearing to showcase proof of his license validity is Feb. 22.