Accused Wins Rare ‘Marsden’ Hearing – Judge Appoints New Attorney for Him

By Jonathan Lewis

MODESTO, CA – Attorney Morgan Broshears from Stanislaus County Public Defenders had one less client to represent last Friday here in Stanislaus County Superior Court after a client convinced a judge to give him a new attorney in a rare Marsden hearing.

After Judge Shawn Bessey ordered everyone except the accused and attorney to vacate the courtroom, a silent but dramatic discussion occurred.

The accused and defense attorney both took turns speaking to the judge, but there were multiple instances where one shook their head in disbelief while the other spoke.

During one moment when the defense attorney was speaking, the accused shook his head left and right, grinned, and looked down briefly.

Both the accused and defense counsel used plenty of hand motions when speaking, adding to a potentially dysfunctional relationship between the two.

“I’ll try not to be a nuisance,” the accused said as he was standing up to leave the courtroom.

It appeared Attorney Broshears was already aware of the accused’s intention to file a Marsden Motion as she did not appear surprised when the judge announced the accused’s request.

A Marsden hearing is a private conversation between the accused, the court-appointed attorney, and the judge where the accused attempts to prove to the court why their court-appointed attorney is not competent to help them.

It is fairly uncommon for a Marsden hearing to be held and even rarer for one to result in a change of defense counsel. The hearing is named after the 1970 California Supreme Court decision in People v. Marsden.

Toward the end of the hearing, the accused and attorney were seen separately shaking their heads up and down and agreeing to something the judge had told them.

“Your honor, I will find Mr. Tong,” the attorney said after the Marsden hearing concluded, referring to Clifford Tong from the Public Defender’s Office, whom Judge Bessey asked to represent the accused.

“At this point, yes,” said Deputy Public Defender Tong to the appointment..

The accused was out on bail and scheduled to have a misdemeanor sentencing and a separate felony case management conference, but PD Tong requested a continuance to get more acquainted with the new (to him) case.